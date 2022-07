ATLANTA (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis hasn’t changed his focus during the off-season. “I don’t think my mindset has changed too much,” he said. “Ever since I’ve played college ball, I’ve really had the mindset of going into the facility, and earning the starting job, whether I was last on the depth chart or first. I still have to fight for that and win that every day and I understand that.”

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO