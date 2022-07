RED BANK — As temperatures soared into the 90s, a broken air conditioning system forced Riverview Medical Center to move some patients on Wednesday. "Our teams are working to make the necessary repairs to bring these systems online as soon as possible," Hackensack Meridian Health spokeswoman Mary Jo Layton said in a statement. "The safety of our patients and teams is our priority. In an effort to ensure the continued comfort and care of our patients within the impacted areas, we are transferring patients to non-impacted areas of the hospital as well as neighboring HMH facilities."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO