ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Men’s golf: Monday night Trapp River, Tribute league

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUPIX_0gkwpbCn00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Golf scores provided by Scott Campbell. To submit recreational league scores, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball loses regular-season finale to Plover

PLOVER – A late comeback attempt by the Wausau Legion baseball team fell short as the Bulldogs lost their regular-season finale to Plover 7-6 on Monday night at Memorial Park. Wausau finishes the regular season with a 21-16 overall record and its Wisconsin Valley Legion League championship campaign with...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Lakeshore Chinooks earn walk-off win over Wausau Woodchucks

MEQUON – The Wausau Woodchucks fell by a score of 5-4 to the Lakeshore Chinooks to split the two-game series Sunday afternoon at Moonlight Graham Field. With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Chinooks (26-22) loaded the bases via two walks and an infield single. The game ended when DJ Radtke (Georgia) hit Chinooks catcher Matthew DePrey with a 1-0 pitch.
WAUSAU, WI
visitmarshfield.com

Best of Marshfield Area Winners 2022

The winners of the Best of Marshfield Area Survey are in! Go to https://marshfieldhubcitytimes.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Marshfield-Awards-2022/ for the winners!. Thank you to all who voted in the Best of Marshfield Area 2022 Survey!. Best of Marshfield 2022. The Best of Marshfield Survey is an annual measure of the best offerings in Marshfield...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 18, 2022

Amanda Beese Johnson, age 45, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 29, 1977, in Wausau, daughter of Judy (Ludwig) Beese and the late Thomas Beese. Amanda attended UW Stevens Point where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She enjoyed writing and watching episodes of The Office.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area birth announcements

Vieng Thoummany and Danielle Washburn announce the birth of their daughter Alouana Elyse, born at 12:37 p.m. May 20, 2022. Alouana weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Michael and Nicol Beck announce the birth of their son Jase Roger, born at 3:40 a.m. May 18, 2022. Jase weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Landmark bowling alley to come down for new development

MARSHFIELD – Rose Bowl Lanes would be demolished to make room for a multi-business development, under a conditional use request granted by the city’s Plan Commission. The Commission on July 19 voted unanimously in favor of a commercial group development for the property, located at 1600 N. Central Ave. The conditional use was granted to Shannon Eldridge of Janesville-based Halifax Development.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
merrillfotonews.com

Road Closure on Hwy. X

Lincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises that Lincoln County Road X, in the Town of Pine River, between Bunker Hill Rd. and Barker Ave., will be closed starting Monday, July 25, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. through Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. This is for a bridge repair.
PINE RIVER, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wausau School District should rethink artificial turf amid safety, health concerns

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wiproud.com

Man dies at Clark County mud bogging event

CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Former Roc’s Place could see new life as Thirsty’s on 3rd

A west-side tavern could reopen soon under a new name and management if city officials grant a liquor license for the establishment this week. Thirsty’s on 3rd will open in the former Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., if the request from Nate Woller is approved Monday. The application is being reviewed by the Liquor License Review Subcommittee prior to the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Princess

Hi there! I’m Princess! I’m a sweet girl looking for a new home. Could it be yours? I haven’t been at HSMC long, but I keep hearing about all of the awesome things things that happen after being adopted. You should call HSMC and ask about me. I’d love to meet you.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

One injured in two vehicle accident on State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion

On July 16th at 7:01 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion east of Wautoma. According to the report filed by Sgt. Scott Eagan, Joseph Marvin, 53, Redgranite, failed to stop at a stop sign on 22nd Ave. striking a vehicle driven by David Bartel, 84, Wautoma, sending both vehicles into skids and rolls coming to rest in the ditch. Bartel was injured and transported by Waushara County Emergency Services to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A median sign and State Road/Town sign were damaged in the crash. Marvin was cited and the accident remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Rescuers raise concerns over loon injuries in Oneida County

Kevin Grenzer has been rescuing sick and injured loons for about 10 years now. He’ll safely capture them and bring them to the Raptor Education Group, Inc., or REGI, in Antigo for recovery. He’s used to seeing loons sick with lead poisoning or ones caught in fishing line.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

165,000 gallons of wastewater flows into Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - 165,000 gallons of diluted wastewater are now in the Wisconsin River. The superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids Wastewater Treatment Plant says about 5 inches of rain that fell on the city’s west side in a matter of hours on Friday morning is to blame.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy