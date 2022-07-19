Georgia homicide suspect killed after Aurora standoff

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Aurora Police Department said a homicide suspect out of Georgia was killed in a shooting involving officers after a standoff that lasted more than 11 hours.

The suspect, 27-year-old Fabien Perry, had an active arrest warrant out of Georgia for killing the mother of his two children, Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, on July 6.

“There was a national effort to find him, he was tracked through several states,” Aurora Interim Police Chief Dan Oates said.

Perry also had a warrant for a road rage incident for assaulting a 53-year-old woman in the fall of 2021.

APD said the suspect barricaded himself inside a home at 438 N. Oswego St. before 4 p.m. Monday. Oates said Perry started livestreaming in the home during the standoff, that’s when officers observed he was carrying a high-powered rifle.

Code Red Emergency alerts were sent to neighbors, some delayed by 10 minutes because of a technical glitch, for what would turn out to be a long drawn-out ordeal.

A swath of homes were evacuated. Police feared Perry’s high-powered gun could hurt neighbors who were startled.

Several hours later, around 9:45 p.m., multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home. Officers did not fire shots at that time, APD said.

Aurora Police and Arapahoe County Sheriff Officers at one point used drones and robots in the home.

“Initially, we heard some kind of bangs, we later found out that was tear gas,” neighbor Malissa Murdoch said.

At times, Perry livestreamed the standoff and also had conversations with his family members who, with the help of deputies, tried to get him to give himself up.

Around 2:18 a.m., the suspect came out of the home armed with a rifle. One officer from APD and one deputy from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office fired shots at the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office once his next of kin has been notified.

A man who lives in the home where Perry was barricaded told FOX31 that Perry was coming into town to hang out for a few days. Perry was a friend of the family. That man said he had no idea Perry was wanted for murder.

No officers or deputies were injured during the standoff.

APD said the officer and deputy involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras which will be used during the investigation.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and the group will lead the investigation.

