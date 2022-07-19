ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Georgia homicide suspect killed after Aurora standoff

By Vicente Arenas, Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lePQO_0gkwpUya00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Aurora Police Department said a homicide suspect out of Georgia was killed in a shooting involving officers after a standoff that lasted more than 11 hours.

The suspect, 27-year-old Fabien Perry, had an active arrest warrant out of Georgia for killing the mother of his two children, Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, on July 6.

“There was a national effort to find him, he was tracked through several states,” Aurora Interim Police Chief Dan Oates said.

Perry also had a warrant for a road rage incident for assaulting a 53-year-old woman in the fall of 2021.

APD said the suspect barricaded himself inside a home at 438 N. Oswego St. before 4 p.m. Monday. Oates said Perry started livestreaming in the home during the standoff, that’s when officers observed he was carrying a high-powered rifle.

Code Red Emergency alerts were sent to neighbors, some delayed by 10 minutes because of a technical glitch, for what would turn out to be a long drawn-out ordeal.

Homicide suspect shot by police after 11 hour barricade

A swath of homes were evacuated. Police feared Perry’s high-powered gun could hurt neighbors who were startled.

Several hours later, around 9:45 p.m., multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home. Officers did not fire shots at that time, APD said.

Aurora Police and Arapahoe County Sheriff Officers at one point used drones and robots in the home.

“Initially, we heard some kind of bangs, we later found out that was tear gas,” neighbor Malissa Murdoch said.

At times, Perry livestreamed the standoff and also had conversations with his family members who, with the help of deputies, tried to get him to give himself up.

Around 2:18 a.m., the suspect came out of the home armed with a rifle. One officer from APD and one deputy from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office fired shots at the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office once his next of kin has been notified.

Man dies after crash on 6th Avenue in Denver

A man who lives in the home where Perry was barricaded told FOX31 that Perry was coming into town to hang out for a few days. Perry was a friend of the family. That man said he had no idea Perry was wanted for murder.

No officers or deputies were injured during the standoff.

APD said the officer and deputy involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras which will be used during the investigation.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and the group will lead the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradosun.com

Man wanted in Georgia slaying killed by police in Colorado

AURORA — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in Georgia was shot and killed by police after a standoff in suburban Denver, authorities said Tuesday. Fabien Perry, 27, emerged from a home in Aurora holding a high-powered rifle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, and...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
State
Georgia State
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
FOX31 Denver

Law may require Denver Police to release shooting video

DENVER (KDVR) — After Denver police officers wounded six bystanders when they shot a suspect in a downtown crowd, the department acknowledged that body camera video captured the incident. But when will it be released to the public?. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department held a news conference and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Neighborhood leader killed in Denver shooting

DENVER — Ma Kaing, a board member of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association and the "mom" of her apartment building, was killed in a shooting outside of that building Friday night. Sharon Knight, the president and CEO of Hope Communities, told 9NEWS the shooting happened in front of the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Arapahoe County Sheriff
9NEWS

16-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Brighton park

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 16-year-old suspect was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting of another teen last week at a park in Brighton, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Josiah Gonzales, 17, was shot and killed July 12 at Ken Mitchell Park, at 889 Kinglet Ct. Witnesses...
BRIGHTON, CO
FOX31 Denver

Car crashes into front yard of Denver home

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Thursday morning. The crash was reported before 6 a.m. near Monaco and East 1st Avenue. DPD said the vehicle rolled twice. The crash spread debris across the front yard of the home. Police said...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Witnesses say they saw 2 people seriously injured after Denver police shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has not yet said how badly the five bystanders injured in a shooting by three officers in LoDo early Sunday morning were hurt. DPD said 21-year-old Jordan Waddy pointed a handgun at officers and then three officers fired their weapons as bars were preparing to close in the area of 20th and Larimer streets. The department said Waddy is expected to survive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

16 year old charged in Brighton Park murder

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's office has filed first degree murder charges against a 17-year-old for the shooting death of a 16-year-old. It happened on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Ken Mitchell Park in Brighton. Just before 9:30 p.m., Brighton Police officers responded to a call that a man was shot and unresponsive in the park. Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the victim and an unknown suspect before hearing gun shots.  The victim has not been identified. Jonah Graham, 16 has been charged in the case, with first-degree murder, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Graham will be in court on November 4, 2022.
BRIGHTON, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy