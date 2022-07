Nintendo has now officially announced the date when it will pull the plug on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop. Both of the consoles will be over 10 years old by the time Nintendo finally calls it quits and closes down the eShop on them, but even then, many players are left disgruntled as the console maker doesn't offer a catch-all solution to the problems that might occur. Is it really time to bid farewell to all of your favorite classics or is Nintendo going to maintain them for a while yet? Let's take a look at all the important dates.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO