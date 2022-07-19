ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Sebastian Maniscalco at the MJN Convention Center

By Conor
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sebastian Maniscalco, recognized as one of the top touring comedians by Billboard and Pollstar, is coming to the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, and his shows are selling out! Do not fear because you have the opportunity to...

NYS Music

Peekskill Music Festival Will Kick off on July 23

Peekskill Music Festival will kick off on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Downtown Peekskill, from 4pm to 10pm. Seven Bands will perform live on two stages which is free and open to the public. In addition, there will be kids activities, food trucks, indoor and outdoor dining options at participating restaurants, arts, crafts and community vendors, and a wide selection of cold draft beer for purchase.
PEEKSKILL, NY
NewsTimes

Kent antiques shop RT Facts has ‘become a destination’ for celebs and Instagrammers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Natalie and Greg Randall have come a long way from being 20-somethings driving a minivan around New York City on bulk trash pickup day, looking for interesting and unusual items they could resell at the 26th Street Flea Market. Now, they’re coming up on their 30th anniversary of having a retail showroom in Kent — RT Facts, where they feature antiques along with modern design.
KENT, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Rock Fantasy 36th Anniversary Concert Set for Middletown, NY

Rock Fantasy Concert Shop celebrates 36 years in the Hudson Valley with a special concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown. Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community. Celebrating 36 years, owner Stephen Keeler is getting ready for a big anniversary concert with their first open-air concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Times Herald-Record

Riverfest, 'Sultans of Swing,' Renaissance Faire, more events this weekend, beyond

If you have an event to promote, please go to recordonline.com/things-to-do/events and self-submit your information. This free street festival in Narrowsburg features a dog parade, art poster auction, artisan market, live performances, food and drink, kids activities, and much more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The day begins with River Dogs on Parade (register your dog in advance, $10, by calling DVAA at 845-252-7576 or sign up at 9 am in front of Narrowsburg Feed & Grain). There will be artisans selling handcrafts in wood, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and painting. Riverfest also gives visitors a chance to learn about environmental and service organizations via booths for many local non-profits. The Riverfest Poster Auction takes place at 1 p.m. For more information, including, the schedule of performances, visit delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/riverfest.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

OG Tiny House for Sale in Highland, New York

It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on. Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes...
HIGHLAND, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Best Movie Theaters in Westchester 2022

Even though the summer is all having fun in the sun, there are some days when your kids just want to relax from the heat and watch a new movie. At the best movie theaters in Westchester you and your family can enjoy a mix of new releases, classic favorites, and even educational programming like summer camps for kids. Check some places to watch movies this summer around Westchester County.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Things That Make us Love Poughkeepsie, New York

One of the biggest parts of Dutchess County, both the city and town of Poughkeepsie have lots to offer just about everyone. If you never visited Poughkeepsie before and are looking to spend a day exploring, not only will you find a ton of historic places, great trails to walk on, and numerous restaurants to grab a bite to eat, but you'll also find these four things that make people that live in the "Queen City" love it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pride in July Event Returns to Barton Orchards

Pride month is in June and it is to commemorate the Stonewall riots. In 1969, members of the LGBT community fought back against oppression publicly and have continued to fight for acceptance and equality ever since. June is a special month but why should pride only be celebrated for one...
HUDSON, NY
boozyburbs.com

Korean Hot Dogs Are Coming to Rockland County

Kong Dog, a chain of Korean corn dog shops, is opening a location at Palisades Center in West Nyack. This will be the second store in New York (there’s one in Albany) and ninth overall in the US. Their brand of corn dog’s toppings includes choices such as Hot...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Augie Earns his Wings: SUNY New Paltz Goose Herding Dog Passes

Throughout our lives, we have all encountered a few special animals. Maybe a barn cat that always greeted you on the way in every morning to make sure you fed them first. Maybe an awesome bird that captivated you at a Hudson Valley raptor show. Or maybe it was a working dog that always made doing their job seem easy and entertaining. I have a feeling Augie may have been just such a dog.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Huge Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta in Ulster County, NY

Summertime in the Hudson Valley is buzzing with action and fun. Concerts, festivals, dining out, the sounds of kids playing and splashing in the pool, and also the hum of motorcycles. There’s nothing quite like riding on a warm summer night. If you’ve got a bike and an appetite, you might want to take a ride out to Ulster County next week for a very cool event.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“So Disappointed”: Newburgh Not Happy with ShopRite Replacement

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and residents aren't happy.
NEWBURGH, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
