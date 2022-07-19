Win a Pair of Tickets to See Sebastian Maniscalco at the MJN Convention Center

If you have an event to promote, please go to recordonline.com/things-to-do/events and self-submit your information. This free street festival in Narrowsburg features a dog parade, art poster auction, artisan market, live performances, food and drink, kids activities, and much more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The day begins with River Dogs on Parade (register your dog in advance, $10, by calling DVAA at 845-252-7576 or sign up at 9 am in front of Narrowsburg Feed & Grain). There will be artisans selling handcrafts in wood, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and painting. Riverfest also gives visitors a chance to learn about environmental and service organizations via booths for many local non-profits. The Riverfest Poster Auction takes place at 1 p.m. For more information, including, the schedule of performances, visit delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/riverfest.

