The company was founded in 2020 after CEO and co-founder Michelle Apelker collected thousands of business cards when visiting several countries to keep track of brands and form partnerships. She decided to create a basic app for herself in order to manage the massive number of brands with which she was creating relationships. The app was designed to allow her to ask the businesses for photos of new items and to purchase directly from them. She partnered with her brother, Tedooo co-founder and CTO Mor Apelker, to build the app using his 10 years of developer experience.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO