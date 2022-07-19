ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Roberts celebrates partner Amber Laign following radiation treatment for cancer

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
 1 day ago
July 19 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts, the co-host of ABC's Good Morning America, sent a message to her partner Amber Laign after she completed her radiation treatment for breast cancer.

Roberts posted a video on Instagram of Laign ringing a bell in the hospital to signify the end of the treatment.

"My treatment is done, the course is run, and I'm on my way," Laign can be heard saying as the bell is rung.

"Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment!" Roberts said on the post Monday. "We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

"Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time," she added.

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005, though she did not publicly acknowledge her sexual orientation until eight years later.

The co-host of Good Morning America for the last 20 years, Roberts announced her partner's illness in February, but said that the prognosis was good.

Roberts said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few months later that Laign was "doing well."

"I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through," she said, adding, "But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

Roberts herself has battled a number of illnesses, including her own bout with breast cancer in 2007 for which she underwent surgery. She also suffered from a type of bone marrow cancer known as myelodysplastic syndrome, and helped to raise awareness about the importance of bone marrow donors.

