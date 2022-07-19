ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto lender Celsius is betting on its mining operation to help it reorganize as creditors and customers look to recoup $5 billion from the firm

By Jennifer Sor
 1 day ago
Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky speaks at the Web Summit conference in 2021. Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Celsius received approval to expand its mining operations as it looks to reorganize and pay back creditors.
  • Prospects still look grim for Celsius' customers, as the lender only holds $170 million in cash.
  • Some officials have expressed skepticism around the plan to boost income from mining.

