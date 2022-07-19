3M Open 2022 best bets, picks: Golf props, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, expert one and done pick, weather

The PGA Tour's major season has come and gone, but there is still a lot of work to do, and it continues this week at the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The event tees off Thursday in Minnesota, and with three regular-season PGA Tour events remaining, players will be fighting for FedEx Cup points. The top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings advance to the St. Jude Championship, so golfers like Jason Day (122nd) and Rickie Fowler (129th) are among the many who will be after precious points. The long trip back from Scotland didn't deter some players from joining the 2022 3M Open field, with Hideki Matsuyama and Tony Finau among the British Open competitors who will be on hand. Other notables in the 3M Open 2022 field include Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy and Davis Riley, along with 2021 winner Cameron Champ.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO