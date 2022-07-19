ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.J. Stroud on preseason watch list for Davey O’Brien Award

By Justin Holbrock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award given to the nation’s top quarterback.

Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after breaking several OSU records, including completion percentage (71.9), passer rating (198.6) and yards per game (345.1).

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal to drive $200,000 Mercedes AMG G 63

Stroud finished his remarkable freshman season by leading the Buckeyes to a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah in which he threw for the most yards in a single game in school history (573 yards) and broke the record for most touchdown passes (six) in the the history of the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State begins its season Sept. 3 under the lights at home against Notre Dame.

