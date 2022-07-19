ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training

By Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren.

The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney and threatened to sue over the incident, saying her daughter Paige, 4, was ignored due to the color of her skin.

Mac's lawyer, civil rights attorney B’Ivory LaMarr, said Tuesday that a suit is likely in the cards for the family - as the park maintains that the mascot did not see the girls due to limited vision in the costume's unwieldy mask.

'While we hate to rush to judgment to consider 'race' as the motivating factor to explain the performer's actions,' LaMarr told TMZ, 'such actions both before and after the young girl's request only lead to one conclusion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKmHK_0gkwoLk800
Philadelphia-based social activist Leslie Mac say her daughter was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park due to the fact she is black. Mac is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with politicians AOC and Elizabeth Warren
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynw4x_0gkwoLk800
Sesame Street has been slammed as racist after video surfaced of a character actor seemingly ignoring two young black girls trying to say hello

The supposed slight, which transpired Saturday, was captured on camera by the fuming mom and posted to social media - and has since spawned a swarm of backlash against the Pennsylvania park.

In the nine-second clip, Mac's daughter Paige and an unnamed friend, both black, extend their arms toward a passing performer dressed as Rosita, a bilingual Muppet character from Mexico.

However, the pair are seemingly rebuffed by the mascot, who wags his finger at another offscreen attendee, who reportedly asked the costumed worker to hold their child.

Onlookers on social media seemed to misconstrue the gesture as being directed at the two girls - a sentiment park brass attempted to clear up in a statement Sunday.

The statement further explained how the costumes sometimes inhibit performers’ sightlines, and that the employee portraying Rosita’s 'no' gesture was a general response declining requests to hold kids for photos, which is against park policy.

Staffers called the incident a 'misunderstanding,' and said they had addressed the behavior of the employee and spoke to the families involved.

'Our brand, our park and our employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms,' the statement read. 'That is what Sesame Place is all about and we do not tolerate any behaviors in our parks that are contrary to that commitment.'

'We also are, and always have been, committed to making sure every family and every child has the best possible experience at our parks and we are incredibly disappointed when that does not happen.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baPu9_0gkwoLk800
The fuming mother says daughter Paige, who was celebrating her fourth birthday at the park when the incident occurred, was ignored due to the color of her skin

'We spoke to the family and extended our apologies and invited them back for a special meet-and-greet opportunity with our characters,' the statement read.

The park said the actor portraying Rosita - who was not named - 'did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding.'

The statement alleged Rosita was gesturing 'no' to another guest who had requested they hold hold their child for a photo, 'which is not permitted.'

The park also said the mascot likely did not see the girls due to limited vision in the costume's unwieldy mask, which 'sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels' leading actors to occasionally 'miss hug requests from guests.'

'We apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected and we commit to do our best to earn their and all guests' visit and support,' the statement concluded.

Mac, however, was unconvinced by the claims, taking to Twitter Monday to claim she has not heard from anyone from the park since the incident.

'You know what would be great?' the mom wrote. 'If instead running around putting PR fires out - it would be amazing if @SesamePlace & @sesamestreet spoke DIRECTLY WITH THE EFFECTED FAMILIES b4 making decisions about what is needed.'

She has since hired high-powered civil rights attorney LaMarr to oversee a potential discrimination case against the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wVCo_0gkwoLk800
Sesame Place confirmed the incident occurred in a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday, but said it was a 'misunderstanding'

LaMarr, who specialized in civil rights cases, told TMZ Sunday that a lawsuit from the family is likely in the cards - and that his team is currently 'investigating' the case.

Mac, meanwhile, told the outlet she was 'completely appalled' by the actions of the mascot - whom she claims verbally told the kids 'no' during the exchange.

Sesame Place, responding to the incident on Sunday, said the actor confirmed the dismissive hand gesture seen in the video was 'not directed to any specific person' and instead a response to a photo request from another guest.

The video was met with outrage online, including from famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump who said the actor's 'disgusting behavior' was 'absolutely heartbreaking.'

The outraged mother posted the clip online after she allegedly tried to address the interaction with park staff.

'I’m going to keep posting this, because this had me hot,'__jodiii__ wrote.

'We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!

'Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW!! I will never step foot in @SesamePlace ever again!

She encouraged her followers to repost the video, before adding: 'Actually run me my money back.'

The mom said she was 'so mad' she stopped recording the video so soon, but attributed the abrupt stop to her anger.

'So mad I stopped the video but it got me so mad when he blatantly told them no,' she concluded.

__jodiii__ did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHtHh_0gkwoLk800
Video shows the girls reaching out for Rosita as the character makes her way through the Sesame Place amusement park in Philadelphia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qx2gB_0gkwoLk800
Rosita is seen high-fiving another guest while the girls stick their hands out towards her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09U05J_0gkwoLk800
Rosita gestures 'no' towards the girls - a motion the park says was actually being made towards another guest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9KV5_0gkwoLk800
The outraged mother claims the actor then proceeded to 'hug the little white girl next to us' after having ignored her daughters

However, the park's statement was not taken kindly to online.

Singer Kelly Rowland, of Destiny's Child, slammed the park, saying: 'Those gorgeous girls will never forget that feeling! THEY ARE KIDS!!!!! You should be ASHAMED of yourselves for this pathetic statement!'

'It CLEARLY shows he said no to someone else then proceed to say NO to the little girls opening their arms for a hug,' model Gabriela Clesca Vallejo responded.

'Stop lying we’re not stupid the video shows it all. These little girls will never forget this awful moment.'

Love & Hip Hop cast member Melissa Scott added: 'This a BOLD FACE LIE! The character LITERALLY waived their hand above that little girl and said NO.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2D5e_0gkwoLk800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jg3hg_0gkwoLk800
The park's statement was not taken kindly to online
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKZup_0gkwoLk800
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump even joined in the conversation, sharing the video on his own Twitter feed

'RACI$T!! Take accountability!!!!!!!' echoed rapper Yung Miami. 'SHAME ON YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!?'

'This is a horrible answer to our questions. Nope,' rapper Jojo Simmons said. 'But she saw the other kids she hugged next to them?'

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump even joined in the conversation, sharing the video on his own Twitter feed.

'This is absolutely HEARTBREAKING!' he wrote. 'These two young Queens did NOT deserve to be blatantly singled out and ignored by this #SesameStreet character!'

'@SesamePlace MUST address their staff's disgusting behavior!'

Comments / 182

bbbbbbbdddddd
1d ago

It's always racism. Maybe, just maybe, it's a million other things. Play that race card if you're a race trainer. Everything is a nail if all you have is a hammer...

Reply(26)
94
Sam Clyde
1d ago

Her life is focused on racism and training people to do things the way she thinks they should do them? I'm just SHOCKED she is screaming racism. 😏

Reply(14)
57
4th Generation S.F.
1d ago

With those costumes, they can barely see 🙄 in the photo it looks like they are looking straight and cant see the kids. What nonsense, but if you look at the world threw racist colored glasses, all you see is racism. Mom’s background explains a lot. Weve all had kids ignored as characters go from place to place in the park. Some parks have escorts so it doesnt happen. NOT RACISM.

Reply(6)
48
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Videos Emerge of Sesame Place Character Snubbing MORE Black Kids

More videos have emerged of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black kids, a day after the Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia claimed a viral clip was the result of a one-off misunderstanding. The videos surfaced after a clip of two Black girls watching the Sesame Street Party Parade went...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Mexico, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Nashville News Hub

Woman lost her job after she followed a Black man and his two children to their home and racially profiled them because she didn’t believe the man was living in the gated townhouse complex

White woman followed a Black man and his two children because she didn’t believe the man was living in the gated townhouse complex. The woman reportedly approached the man and his two children and asked what they were doing in the neighborhood, despite not living there herself. The man recorded the interaction and posted it on his social media account with the following caption: “Just walking home from the park with my two kids (13 & 5) and this lady followed me to my house and #raciallyprofiled me and #harrassed me. Outside of my own house! #thisisamerica.”. The man claims she racially profiled him and his children and harassed him. The woman reportedly lost her job after the video was shared on social media.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ben Crump
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Sesame Street#Anti Racism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Sesame Place#Tmz
Daily Mail

'The baby died inside of me... then it poisoned me': Resurfaced 1989 video of actress Debbie Reynolds recounting how she almost DIED by being forced to carry a stillborn to term goes viral in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

A resurfaced video of Debbie Reynolds recounting the harrowing story about her baby dying inside of her and her having to carry the stillborn child to term has gone viral in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling. The late actress opened up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

495K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy