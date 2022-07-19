Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training

A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren.

The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney and threatened to sue over the incident, saying her daughter Paige, 4, was ignored due to the color of her skin.

Mac's lawyer, civil rights attorney B’Ivory LaMarr, said Tuesday that a suit is likely in the cards for the family - as the park maintains that the mascot did not see the girls due to limited vision in the costume's unwieldy mask.

'While we hate to rush to judgment to consider 'race' as the motivating factor to explain the performer's actions,' LaMarr told TMZ, 'such actions both before and after the young girl's request only lead to one conclusion.'

The supposed slight, which transpired Saturday, was captured on camera by the fuming mom and posted to social media - and has since spawned a swarm of backlash against the Pennsylvania park.

In the nine-second clip, Mac's daughter Paige and an unnamed friend, both black, extend their arms toward a passing performer dressed as Rosita, a bilingual Muppet character from Mexico.

However, the pair are seemingly rebuffed by the mascot, who wags his finger at another offscreen attendee, who reportedly asked the costumed worker to hold their child.

Onlookers on social media seemed to misconstrue the gesture as being directed at the two girls - a sentiment park brass attempted to clear up in a statement Sunday.

The statement further explained how the costumes sometimes inhibit performers’ sightlines, and that the employee portraying Rosita’s 'no' gesture was a general response declining requests to hold kids for photos, which is against park policy.

Staffers called the incident a 'misunderstanding,' and said they had addressed the behavior of the employee and spoke to the families involved.

'Our brand, our park and our employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms,' the statement read. 'That is what Sesame Place is all about and we do not tolerate any behaviors in our parks that are contrary to that commitment.'

'We also are, and always have been, committed to making sure every family and every child has the best possible experience at our parks and we are incredibly disappointed when that does not happen.'

'We spoke to the family and extended our apologies and invited them back for a special meet-and-greet opportunity with our characters,' the statement read.

The park said the actor portraying Rosita - who was not named - 'did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding.'

The statement alleged Rosita was gesturing 'no' to another guest who had requested they hold hold their child for a photo, 'which is not permitted.'

The park also said the mascot likely did not see the girls due to limited vision in the costume's unwieldy mask, which 'sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels' leading actors to occasionally 'miss hug requests from guests.'

'We apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected and we commit to do our best to earn their and all guests' visit and support,' the statement concluded.

Mac, however, was unconvinced by the claims, taking to Twitter Monday to claim she has not heard from anyone from the park since the incident.

'You know what would be great?' the mom wrote. 'If instead running around putting PR fires out - it would be amazing if @SesamePlace & @sesamestreet spoke DIRECTLY WITH THE EFFECTED FAMILIES b4 making decisions about what is needed.'

She has since hired high-powered civil rights attorney LaMarr to oversee a potential discrimination case against the park.

LaMarr, who specialized in civil rights cases, told TMZ Sunday that a lawsuit from the family is likely in the cards - and that his team is currently 'investigating' the case.

Mac, meanwhile, told the outlet she was 'completely appalled' by the actions of the mascot - whom she claims verbally told the kids 'no' during the exchange.

Sesame Place, responding to the incident on Sunday, said the actor confirmed the dismissive hand gesture seen in the video was 'not directed to any specific person' and instead a response to a photo request from another guest.

The video was met with outrage online, including from famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump who said the actor's 'disgusting behavior' was 'absolutely heartbreaking.'

The outraged mother posted the clip online after she allegedly tried to address the interaction with park staff.

'I’m going to keep posting this, because this had me hot,'__jodiii__ wrote.

'We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!

'Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW!! I will never step foot in @SesamePlace ever again!

She encouraged her followers to repost the video, before adding: 'Actually run me my money back.'

The mom said she was 'so mad' she stopped recording the video so soon, but attributed the abrupt stop to her anger.

'So mad I stopped the video but it got me so mad when he blatantly told them no,' she concluded.

__jodiii__ did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.

However, the park's statement was not taken kindly to online.

Singer Kelly Rowland, of Destiny's Child, slammed the park, saying: 'Those gorgeous girls will never forget that feeling! THEY ARE KIDS!!!!! You should be ASHAMED of yourselves for this pathetic statement!'

'It CLEARLY shows he said no to someone else then proceed to say NO to the little girls opening their arms for a hug,' model Gabriela Clesca Vallejo responded.

'Stop lying we’re not stupid the video shows it all. These little girls will never forget this awful moment.'

Love & Hip Hop cast member Melissa Scott added: 'This a BOLD FACE LIE! The character LITERALLY waived their hand above that little girl and said NO.'

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump even joined in the conversation, sharing the video on his own Twitter feed

'RACI$T!! Take accountability!!!!!!!' echoed rapper Yung Miami. 'SHAME ON YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!?'

'This is a horrible answer to our questions. Nope,' rapper Jojo Simmons said. 'But she saw the other kids she hugged next to them?'

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump even joined in the conversation, sharing the video on his own Twitter feed.

'This is absolutely HEARTBREAKING!' he wrote. 'These two young Queens did NOT deserve to be blatantly singled out and ignored by this #SesameStreet character!'

'@SesamePlace MUST address their staff's disgusting behavior!'