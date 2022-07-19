ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County Supervisors Look at Evacuation Land Access

ksro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County Supervisors will consider three proposals today for farmers who want to access their land during evacuations. The three recommendations come from a group of county officials looking at...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New rules for well permits in Sonoma County proposed

The Board of Supervisors will consider new standards for well permits at their meeting Aug. 9 in response to California case law to protect rivers and other “public trust resources,” according to a July 11 press release. The county will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County to Decide New Evacuation Policy for Farm Workers in August

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are pushing back a decision on a new evacuation policy to next month. On Tuesday, Supervisors debated and heard public comment on creating a new policy to allow farmers back onto their property during mandatory evacuations if allowed to do so by public safety officials. Supervisors are also trying to balance that with protections for farm workers along with possible hazard pay. The board appears to be heading towards approving a pass program through the sheriff’s office along with other requirements for those seeking to enter evacuation zones. County staff will present the board with a new comprehensive plan on August 30th.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

$10 Million Granted for New Roseland Library and Fire Station

$10 million in new state funding has been announced to create a new library and fire station in Roseland. State Senator Mike McGuire along with Santa Rosa City and Sonoma County leaders made the announcement yesterday securing $5 million for each project. With this investment, the project funds now total $39 million. The 6-acre property on Hearn and Dutton Avenues also leaves room for a third community building which could be an aquatic center. Despite the additional funds, there is still a funding gap for the library and the fire station.
ROSELAND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma tightens standards for large retail commercial developments

The Petaluma City Council on Monday approved a zoning amendment that would require large retail store developments to obtain conditional use permits and undergo full environmental review, which in turn could greatly delay the construction of stores like the proposed Home Depot at the city’s Plaza North. The zoning...
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
ksro.com

Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Kindergarten Readiness Down to 32-Percent

Kindergarten readiness in Sonoma County is down for the fifth straight year. The READY Project released its annual report on the subject Monday, though the numbers are from 2021. In 2016, 40-percent of children entering kindergarten had the necessary skills. It’s now down to 32-percent. There’s also a noticeable racial gap. Latino, black and indigenous children are statistically less likely to be fully prepared for kindergarten than white and Asian kids. Kindergarten readiness rates are also lower in low-income families, showing there’s a socioeconomic gap as well.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Grant Awarded for Smart Water Meters for Jenner by the Sea

A $74,000 grant will be used to improve water conservation in a town on the Sonoma Coast. The County of Sonoma Department of Transportation and Public Works received the grant from the California Department of Water Resources to install smart meters for the water system serving approximately 128 connections in Jenner by the Sea. The funding comes as part of an overall $5-million award from the Urban and Multi-benefit Drought Relief Grant Program. The project aligns with both the Resilient Infrastructure and Climate Action and Resiliency pillars of Sonoma County’s Five-Year Strategic Plan. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins says that Jenner by the Sea loses between 74,000 to 307,000 gallons of water per month and that with these smart meters “we can identify if that water loss is due to unrecorded usage or leaks.” Russian River Utilities, will swap out existing meters with new smart meters in the coming months.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Assessment Roll Over $108-Billion

Sonoma County’s assessed property value is hitting an all time high. Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Deva Marie Proto is reporting that the assessment roll is now over $108-billion, a 6.46-percent increase over last year’s assessment roll amount. The assessment roll is a listing of all assessed property within the county including a sum total of the assessed values of these properties. Property tax revenue generated by the assessment roll funds vital institutions, such as public K-12 schools, community colleges, counties, and cities, as well as public benefits and services. The 2022-23 assessed value notices are posted on the Assessor’s website.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#Sheriff#The Board Of Supervisors#The Sheriff S Department
ksro.com

Santa Rosa and Windsor May Be Next to Ban New Gas Stations

Santa Rosa and Windsor could be the next cities in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Both councils are tentatively scheduled to consider the bans in August per recommendations from their planning commissions. Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Sonoma County-based Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said in a news release “Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems.” Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and, most recently, Cotati have already imposed moratoriums on new gas stations. Petaluma was the first in the country to do so in March of 2021. Sonoma County has a total of 138 gas stations.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Units respond to brush fire near Hidden Valley Lake

(KRON) — Cal Fire units responded to a three-acre brush fire near Highway 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Forward progress on the fire has been stopped and it is 75 percent contained. The fire is at Highway 29 and Grange Road, just northwest of Napa County. Cal Fire reported the fire on Twitter at 3:50 p.m. […]
HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cyclists object to closure of Joe Rodota Trail over homeless encampment

SANTA ROSA – Without warning, fences went up on Santa Rosa's Joe Rodota Trail, restricting access because of the presence a small homeless encampment earlier this month. On Tuesday, a group of cyclists questioned the need for that action.Sonoma Regional Parks closed a half-mile section of the popular bike and pedestrian path on July 8, saying the encampment was "impeding safe public use of the trail." Santa Rosa cyclist Janelle Black doesn't understand what she described as a panicked response."Yes, a huge overreaction," Black told KPIX 5. "There's always tents on the trail. I mean, they kind of move around. Sometimes...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Adventist Health of Mendocino County vs. Anthem Blue Cross: Contract extended to Aug. 1

On Monday morning, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley released the following update about Adventist Health of Mendocino County’s contract dispute with Anthem Blue Cross:. “We are pleased to report that Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross of California have mutually agreed to a two-week extension of our contract, which was due to expire earlier today, July 18, at 12:01 a.m. The extension will give us time to reach a potential agreement.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
sonomamag.com

As Wells Run Dry, Sonoma Valley Reckons with New Water Regulations

When water starts costing money, conservation becomes more urgent— a point many believe is often lost in the wider debate about groundwater and fees. Ned Hill, who grew up in the Sonoma Valley and owns La Prenda Vineyards Management, says that reducing water usage in his operations has been one of his biggest priorities.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Covid Cases May Soon Top Winter Surge

Health officials say the new Covid wave in the state could top the winter surge. Coronavirus levels tested in San Francisco’s wastewater are at higher levels now than during the winter according to experts at Emory University. The CDC says the newer BA5 subvariant is potentially more infectious than the Omicron strain and state officials believe at-home testing is also skewing Covid data as many cases are not officially logged. If you are not yet vaccinated, with the recommended booster shots, there are 6 clinics offering free vaccinations in Sonoma County today. Children aged 6 months to 4 years of age are also eligible for the Covid vaccine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County vegetation fire near Deer Valley Road contained

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a vegetation fire at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Marsh Creek in Marin County. Officials say structures that were originally threatened on both sides of Deer Valley Road are all protected. The fire was stopped at 30 acres.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 South Near Ukiah’s Talmage Exit

Scanner traffic beginning at 7:03 p.m. indicated two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Ukiah’s Talmage Road offramp. A first responder on the scene said both parties were able to move their vehicle to the shoulder of the road. They are currently assessing the situation for injuries.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Windsor Crosswalk Near School Getting Upgrades

Windsor is making safety upgrades to a crosswalk just outside Cali Calmecac Language Academy. The crosswalk, which is also less than a mile north of Windsor High School, will have pedestrian-activated flashing beacons, a solar-powered streetlight, which will be the first of its kind in Windsor, and updated ramps. The street is also getting new pedestrian yield markings and striping. The total price tag is 98-thousand-dollars. Work is expected to be done by the start of the new school year.
WINDSOR, CA
Thrillist

This California City Is the Gateway to Wine Country and Redwood Forests

Santa Rosa is a patchwork of hills, valleys, plains, and fields and fields of grapes. As the seat of Sonoma County, its location means one thing: wineries galore. Well, okay, two things if you throw in its convenient access to redwoods, the tallest and oldest trees in the country (no biggie). As one of the largest cities in California’s wine country, Santa Rosa is cosmopolitan enough to host boutique hotels, microbreweries, and hip coffee shops, but sleepy enough that it would be easy enough to wile away a day hiking the Redwood Coast.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy