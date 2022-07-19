Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports one arrest and two theft incidents.

Maxim R Kozlov, 24, of Shannon City, was arrested Monday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Kozlov was charged with a Department of Corrections Warrant for Violation of Parole. Kozlov is being held in the Union County Jail on No Bond.

Kacie Ripperger, of Afton, reported that between 2:30pm-3:00pm on Monday someone stole her black leather Montana purse while working at the hospital. Contents taken were a debit card, driver’s license, check book, cash and car keys. The estimated loss is $260.

Amanda Sauer, of Creston, reported Monday that someone stole her Black and Orange BMX Bike from the side yard next to the front door. The estimated loss is $200.