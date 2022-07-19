ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartville, MO

BEULAH M. (ROBERTSON) LONG

Laclede Record
 2 days ago

Beulah M. (Robertson) Long, 83, of Hartville, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Wright County, Mo. to the late Omar Arvall and Ruth Estella (Martin) Robertson. On Sept. 5, 1956, she married Owen LeRoy Long. She was...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

JUANITA ANNE WOLKEN

Juanita Anne Wolken, 77, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. She was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Carl “Jack’’ William and Juanita Davis Holler. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Frances Fae...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JOHNNY JAMES BIRAM

Johnny James Biram, 88, of Licking, formerly of Plato, died Thursday, July 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. to Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram. Johnny grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. On June 3, 1954, he married...
PLATO, MO
Laclede Record

MSG (RET) CARL J. WINNINGHAM JR.

MSG (Ret) Carl J. Winningham Jr., 89, of Waynesville, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman VA Hospital of Columbia. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Winningham of the home; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Hammack of the home and Pam Smith (Ron) of St. Robert; five brothers-in-law, Cliff Hammock (Tammy) of Claremont, Fla.; Danny Hammock of St. Robert; Bill Hammock (Rhonda) of St. Robert; Mark Hammock of St. Robert, and Gary Hammock (Jennifer) of St. Robert; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

CHARLES EDWARD ENGLISH

Charles Edward English, 74, of Richland, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman Medical Center of Columbia. He is survived by his wife, April English of the home; two children, Tommy English (Alicia) of Bostwick, Fla. and Glen English (Dana) of Elkton, Fla.; three step-children, Ryan Juergens of Richland; Mikayla Harvey (Cole) of Quantico, Va. and Adyson Day (Kevan Berry) of Richland; five grandchildren, Trista, Olivia, Marissa, Seth, and Danielle; four step-grandchildren, Khloee, Elijah, Aubree, and Atticus; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha English Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.; several other relatives and many friends.
RICHLAND, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potosi, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Hartville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Beulah, MO
City
Niangua, MO
County
Wright County, MO
Laclede Record

MARSELLA (JONES) O’CONNOR

Marsella (Jones) O’Connor, 86, of Niangua, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home. She was born March 7, 1936, in Rogersville, Mo. to Ulva and Viola (Cornett) Jones. On April 21, 1957, she was married Garrel O’Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, May...
NIANGUA, MO
Laclede Record

About Town: Danny McMillen

Danny McMillen is a talented musician and artist who has lived in Lebanon for the past 35 years. “I play a little and I sing a little,’’ he said. “I keep getting jobs.’’ He said that he has lived in Lebanon longer than he has lived anywhere else.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Governor Mike Parson to visit Lebanon Wednesday

HB3020 includes $5 million in funding for the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Clinic and Lebanon R-3 Early Childhood Center scheduled to open in 2023 in the Robert W. Plaster Center for Student Success. [LEBANON, MO] – Jordan Valley Community Health Center (JVCHC) and the Lebanon R-3 School District are...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Fair 'shows' record numbers

This year’s Laclede County Fair drew huge crowds and attracted record earnings for the market animal show, according to Fair Board President Glenn Raef. Raef said that they don’t have all the numbers in yet, but he said all indications show that it was the biggest fair the county fair board has ever put on. “Just from the amount of the sales. and the gate numbers overnight, it was the biggest and best we’ve ever had,” he said. For more on this story see the LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Robertson
Person
Charlie Robertson
Laclede Record

On the ballot: Republican Central Committee

When they cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election, some Laclede County voters will also choose committee people to help operate the local Republican party. Laclede County Republican Central Committee Chairman Van Heafley said committeepeople are elected officials in each of the county’s 11 townships. “There’s two in each one and both parties have committeemen there are Democrat and Republicans,” Heafley said. “For what we do, we’re called the eyes and ears of the people in our township.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy