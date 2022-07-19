BEULAH M. (ROBERTSON) LONG

This year’s Laclede County Fair drew huge crowds and attracted record earnings for the market animal show, according to Fair Board President Glenn Raef. Raef said that they don’t have all the numbers in yet, but he said all indications show that it was the biggest fair the county fair board has ever put on. “Just from the amount of the sales. and the gate numbers overnight, it was the biggest and best we’ve ever had,” he said. For more on this story see the LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO