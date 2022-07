PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania has a teacher shortage that could impact schools this fall and in years to come, and it cuts across all different kinds of school districts.Point Park University professor Linda Hippert, a former South Fayette and Fox Chapel superintendent, said the shortage is acute in a number of critical subjects."Mathematics, physics, biology, the sciences, even some English certification areas are difficult to find, and then our foreign languages, as well as the arts, music, theater," Hippert told KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday. "Very difficult to find teachers."Baldwin-Whitehall superintendent Randy Lutz said it's worse than just...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO