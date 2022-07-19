ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

EXPLAINER: Twitter, Musk and the Delaware Chancery Court

WDIO-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. (AP) - Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to force billionaire Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy the social media...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

State Department Announces 27th Experience America Visit to Delaware

The U.S. Department of State and the Office of the Chief of Protocol are proud to announce the 27th Experience America trip to Wilmington, Delaware with members of the foreign Diplomatic Corps, July 21, 2022. More than 50 foreign ambassadors – representing countries across 5 continents – will join Chief of Protocol of the United States Rufus Gifford to engage local business and community leaders and spotlight a vibrant American city.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Drivers, get ready for a mileage-based user fee

As state and federal leaders push to get more electric vehicles on the road and lower the consumption of fossil fuels, a reckoning will come about how to pay for roads if nobody is buying gasoline at the pump. Taxes on the sale of gasoline fund a huge portion of roadwork, including repaving and safety concerns, and the push is ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Gun clubs file suit against Carney over HB450 'assault weapons' ban

Several sport and gun clubs around the state of Delaware have filed suit against Gov. John Carney in the wake of the historic legislation passed at the close of the General Assembly session targeting a variety of firearms-related issues. The lawsuit announced Wednesday specifically targets Carney's signing into law on...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Delaware LIVE News

State gun groups sue over semi-automatic gun ban

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association and three other firearm advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt a new law that bans semi-automatic firearms in the First State. “On June 30, 2022, Governor John Carney signed House Bill 450 into law, effectively and immediately banning a long...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Exceptional Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Delaware

Many business owners of color face disparate challenges. Here are a few black-owned businesses to support in a variety of sectors. Frozen treats such as paletas, gelato and sorbet provided Janine Crawford with the inspiration for small-batch artisan pops made with healthy ingredients. Flavors have included apple pie, coconut cream and strawberry kiwi. Boozy pops are available for adults.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Cape Gazette

House, Senate press to remove state auditor

Former chief of staff: Auditor’s actions ‘made me uncomfortable’. Both House and Senate leadership made moves recently to remove State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness from office. On July 14, the Delaware Senate filed a concurrent resolution in its latest effort toward the removal of McGuiness, who was convicted July...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lasting nurse shortage in Delaware spurs questions about long-term retention

Hospitals, schools, long-term care facilities and prisons nationwide are struggling to hire and retain nurses, and Delaware is no exception. The exact number of nurse vacancies in Delaware fluctuates from day to day, but healthcare providers broadly agree the current shortage is unsustainable. Delaware Nurses Association president-elect Stephanie McClellan says...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

DelDOT to Temporarily Close Portion of Lewes-Georgetown Trail

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
LEWES, DE
WDIO-TV

Sweeden Sweets visited by Governor Evers during business tour

Small businesses along Tower Avenue in Superior got a special surprise Tuesday as Governor Tony Evers paid them a visit. The. Governor visiting both businesses who received government grants and those who did not. Evers ended his tour in Sweeden Sweets, who relied on grants to stay afloat during the...
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Of Chancery#Politics Courts#Politics State
delawarepublic.org

Food Bank of Delaware: inflation leading to increase in demand

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the Food Bank of Delaware has used mobile food pantries to help those in need. Now, officials say high gas prices and inflation are contributing to a new increase in demand. The Food Bank serves as many as 3,000 people at its three mobile...
DELAWARE STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Farmers ‘soil’ underwear for better crop health

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (WMDT) – Men’s “tighty whities” are helping Delaware farmers keep their crops in check. The farmers have found a new use for cotton briefs by burying them under the soil. In the beginning of May, the Sussex Conservation District planted several pairs of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
purewow.com

13 Charming Small Towns in Delaware

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It might be the second smallest state in the country, but Delaware has a ton to offer visitors—particularly if a...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
delawaretoday.com

The Mercury Café and Teahouse Is a Delaware Tea Enthusiast’s Dream

A Delaware couple pours their passion for craft cocktails and Asian teas into Mercury Café and Teahouse in Old New Castle. If you want to meet the residents of Old New Castle, belly up to the bar at Mercury Café and Teahouse on Delaware Street. Since opening in December 2021, the small establishment has become a go-to place for locals.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Move-in ready home in waterfront community

This move-in ready home is a must see! Open concept design. Sunrise view on the front porch or watch the sunset in your back sunroom. Seller is offering a 1 year home warranty. There is so much room for a large family, entertaining guests or great vacation home. The lower bedroom could easily be turned into a get-away man cave or sewing craft room. It has a large walk-in closet which is great for storage too. There is so much storage throughout this home. Most of the upgrades were done in 2014, built-ins, new windows, siding, shingles, hardwood flooring, and more. The washer/dryer is a one-in-all, so it takes up very little space. This community is a waterfront community with boat marina one street over, or you can go to the other side for a boat ramp. There is a hidden beach that only residents know about.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware State Fair kicks off in Harrington Thursday

The Delaware State Fair opens Thursday, July 21 in Harrington. This year’s State Fair theme is Summer Nights & Carnival Lights. But it may be the extreme daytime heat as the fair begins that grabs people’s attention. “We understand that the temperatures are going to be a little...
HARRINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

United States Geological Survey takes flight in Milton

DELAWARE – If you live in the First State and see a helicopter flying through the skies carrying a strange looking piece of equipment, don’t be alarmed. Scientists are using it to collect some important information about water in Delaware. Studying the Delaware Bay. The United States Geological...
MILTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy