EXPLAINER: Twitter, Musk and the Delaware Chancery Court

This move-in ready home is a must see! Open concept design. Sunrise view on the front porch or watch the sunset in your back sunroom. Seller is offering a 1 year home warranty. There is so much room for a large family, entertaining guests or great vacation home. The lower bedroom could easily be turned into a get-away man cave or sewing craft room. It has a large walk-in closet which is great for storage too. There is so much storage throughout this home. Most of the upgrades were done in 2014, built-ins, new windows, siding, shingles, hardwood flooring, and more. The washer/dryer is a one-in-all, so it takes up very little space. This community is a waterfront community with boat marina one street over, or you can go to the other side for a boat ramp. There is a hidden beach that only residents know about.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO