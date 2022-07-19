ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Graduation ceremony’s epic mic-stealing battle goes viral

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IjLa_0gkwmiv900

As much as we like to pretend otherwise, every single one of us has at least one high school event that we remember in vivid detail — usually because of our outrage.

This is certainly the case for two women who butted heads at a high school graduation ceremony and are now beefing it out on TikTok.

Amara Valerio, 20, shared a story time on TikTok about a girl named Sara who crossed the stage to steal the microphone off her while she was singing the national anthem at a graduation ceremony in 2019. Valerio wasn’t graduating that year but said she had been asked to sing by the principal.

“Another girl wanted to sing the national anthem but the administration told her ‘no,’ because shorty could not sing,” Valerio said in her original video.

@amaravalerio

Replying to @radaradaradarad sara if you’re reading this u suck #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Amara Valerio

“The day of the graduation as [I] start to sing, she storms the front of the stage, takes the mic … and says ‘it’s my senior graduation and I believe that I deserve to sing the national anthem’.”

Apparently, this student then proceeded to sing, apparently quite poorly. Then, for some reason, the mic-stealing Sara’s father started a fight with Valerio’s mom after it was all over. She even had a short clip of the event.

You can’t really blame people (like me) for getting invested — when I say it’s dividing TikTok, I truly mean it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCEkn_0gkwmiv900
Amara Valerio, then a junior, was singing the national anthem at her high school’s graduation ceremony in 2019 when another girl grabbed her mic.
TikTok/@amaravalerio

At this point, I was absolutely on Valerio’s side. It gets better though.

Somehow this story, which got Valerio 1.4 million views, and 8.2 million views on her video of the graduation, got back to Sara even though it happened three years ago and the pair have had no contact ever since.

In a very detailed seven-part response, Sara, 21, said that the act had nothing to do with her wanting to sing the national anthem. Apparently, it didn’t even have anything to do with Valerio.

@amaravalerio

Replying to @dee_zee_

♬ original sound – Amara Valerio

“It was never about me singing,” she shared, “that school had did [sic] me dirty one too many times. This is the story of how I got them back.”

At this point, I obviously grabbed the popcorn while I watched the rest. Sara went on to detail an administration at her “trash” school that had been pretty terrible to the graduating class and another student (who was actually graduating that year, unlike Valerio) who had successfully auditioned to sing the anthem until the principal stepped in to get “her pet” to sing instead.

“It wasn’t because she (Valerio) can’t sing, I think her voice is beautiful,” explained Sara. “It’s talent that’s been trained for years, good for her. But again, she was a junior at the time, not a senior.”

@amaravalerio

Replying to @k.i.a.r.a.w.i.l.s.o.n #fyp

♬ original sound – Amara Valerio

Then, in a twist, it was actually another teacher who suggested Sara should sing to get back at the principal. While at first, she thought it was a joke, she soon realized he was not kidding.

“I said to him ‘you’re insane.’ He throws his hands up a little and says ‘why not?” she details.

“I looked him dead in his eye and I said ‘why does it have to be me? He told me ‘because you’re the only one that’ll do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EM9WA_0gkwmiv900
Sara, the girl who grabbed the mic, said a teacher put her up to it.
TikTok/@amaravalerio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Z6hz_0gkwmiv900
Sara said she was never trying to hurt Amara Valerio and that the school “did me dirty one too many times.”
TikTok/@snakeysev

Look, there’s a lot of detail and I truly recommend you take the time to watch them all because it’s so juicy and low stakes.

Sara is actually very gracious and apologetic to Valerio for getting caught up in a plan against the teachers. She even apologized for a since-deleted video where she apparently reacted pretty emotionally to the original video.

Except for one bone she has to pick about Valerio claiming Sara’s dad picked a fight when apparently it was the other way around.

@snakeysev

♬ original sound – sev

“Drag me all you want girl, do not bring people into this that are not involved … If she didn’t lie and say that sh*t about my Dad, I wouldn’t care,” Sara explained.

“Why would it make sense for my dad to be angry at them, and initiate a fight?” she asked, before saying it was actually the other way around, even though her poor dad had no idea about the plan.

“I never meant to hurt you, but at the end of the day it was not about you … Stop lying.”

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Mum who accidentally mooned her kid's entire school given a 'bottom's up' trophy

An Essex mum who became a viral hit after tripping and mooning the crowd during a parents' sports day race has been given a trophy – shaped like her bum. Katie Hannaford, 36, experienced a whirlwind week when a clip of her falling during a sports day race made its rounds across the internet. The mum-of-two attended her eight-year-old's school event and participated in all the fun. However, things went head over heels when Katie accidentally tripped and exposed her bum to a crowd of shocked onlookers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Commencement Ceremony#Popcorn#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Upworthy

Former pre-K teacher hilariously warns parents to watch what they say around young ears

Kids say the darnedest things. And usually, those things are the stories you don't want them sharing. It's the Murphy's law of having young children—as soon as you tell them a story stays in the house, EVERYONE will know about it. One former preschool teacher in Texas is hilariously chronicling tales from his former students on TikTok. So far, there are 69 videos, but given how popular they are, that number will continue to grow.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

WATCH: Singing 82nd Airborne soldiers have an unlikely hit with video filmed at Fort Bragg

A group of Fort Bragg soldiers have become unlikely celebrities after video surfaced of them singing the Motown hit “My Girl” while waiting to jump out of a helicopter. The two-and-a-half-minute performance was first posted on TikTok, where it racked up more than 519,000 views as of July 13. It then showed up July 5 on Facebook, where views had reached 4.6 million.
pethelpful.com

Video of Bulldog Stealing His Fur Sibling's Cool Treat Wins the Internet

It seems like your dog is always pulling a fast one — especially when there's food involved. Turn your back for just a second and poof! That bag of chips you were saving is magically gone. This was a lesson that one woman learned the hard way, after waving a popsicle just a little too close to her dog Nigel. We're sure you could guess what happened next.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Anxiously Waiting for Baby to Kick the Ball for Her Is Priceless

The bond between a little baby or toddler and their four-legged sibling is something so sweet. There are countless videos of kids and their dogs snuggling and playing together, which we never get sick of because well, these clips are absolutely precious! We love how the dog acts as an extra guardian in the family, protecting the little kid. And on the other hand, in the dog's eyes, a kid is an extra human to play with. At least that's what this one labrador was hoping!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Looking Out the Window at Her Delivered 'Bark Box' Is Absolutely Priceless

We don't know about you, but we've been doing a lot of online shopping recently. Which means one thing: packages! And we aren't the only ones who love a good delivery. One poor pup was in agony after she realized that her BarkBox had been delivered, but none of her humans were home to bring it in! What a tragedy. And the look of pure pain on her face is so adorable.
PETS
The Independent

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp share promiscuous scene in new HBO show The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in leading roles in the new HBO’s series The Idol.Set in the L.A. music industry, The Idol centres on a guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.In the trailer, the Weeknd’s character addresses Depp’s asking her “why don’t you just be yourself,” to which she replies “because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.”The new show comes from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and the same creators who made Euphoria.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold-digger' after losing Depp trialMeghan and Harry set to speak at UN Assembly on Nelson Mandela’s dayEmilia Clarke says 'quite a bit' of brain missing after suffering two strokes
MUSIC
SheKnows

Shawn Johnson's Daughter Worked Out Like a Tiny Gymnastics Pro in Adorable Sparkling Leotard

Click here to read the full article. Shawn Johnson’s 2-year-old daughter Drew is taking after her mama. Johnson shared a video of the little one embarking on a gymnastics journey that involved jumping into colorful ball pits and walking on the balance beam — all while wearing a pretty rocking sparkly leotard. “This was such a special day @drewhazeleast met my gymnastics coach and played in the gym,” Johnson captioned the post. “We decided to make a full @youtube video out of it!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson) Head to Johnson’s YouTube channel and...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy