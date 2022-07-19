ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth County, KS

Headlines for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Kansas Public Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a fatal plane crash near Basehor that killed the 68-year-old pilot. According to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash happened shortly after 10 am Monday. It happened near 40 Highway and 158th Street, just south of...

kansaspublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Monday, July 18, 2022

After Attracting Panasonic's $4 Billion Battery Plant, Kansas Could Attract other Big Projects. TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Kansas could open the door to other big business recruitment deals. Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland, who also heads the Department of Commerce, says the $830 million incentive package that helped seal the deal with Panasonic has changed the way other big companies look at the state. “Kansas is in the big leagues now. We have eight companies that are seeking to spend $1 billion or more that we are in conversations with.” Kansas Public Radio reports that those other companies range from additional electric vehicle battery makers to data-processing companies. Because the tax breaks given to Panasonic cost so much, Toland can offer a similar package to only one of the target companies. That, he says, means focusing on the one that would be the best fit for Kansas. (Read more.)
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: "Making It Work" Exhibit at Lawrence Arts Center

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Rachel Epp Buller and Maria Velasco talk with host Dan Skinner about the "Making It Work" exhibition at the Lawrence Arts Center. Buller and Velasco are the curators of the exhibition which is on display through July 30th. They explain the origin of the exhibition and discuss the issues the artwork explores.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy