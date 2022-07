The race for Minneapolis' 5th Congressional District is once again attracting serious campaign cash. The big picture: DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her challengers brought in a combined $1.8 million between April and June, according to new campaign finance filings. That's more than any other U.S. House contest in the state in the same period.State of play: Omar's most prominent same-party challenger, former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels, reported nearly $600,000 in donations in the second quarter, out-raising the incumbent by about $200,000. Both ended June with roughly a half million to spend in the weeks leading up...

