ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Learn how to make fresh guacamole with these tips from Cantina Laredo

By Tyler Manning
CW33
CW33
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to make fresh guacamole, but...

cw33.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
CW33

It’s weiner time North Texas, National Hot Dog Day is here! Check out the best Dallas Dogs to eat this summer, according to Eater

DALLAS (KDAF) — It can’t be summertime without some hot dogs being grilled up poolside or by the lake/beach!. It’s a good thing Wednesday, July 20 is National Hot Dog Day, all that you’ll need is some weiners, buns, condiments and a hungry stomach. However, if you don’t have a grill or simply don’t feel like battling the Texas sun to get your grill on, we’ve got just the thing for you.
DALLAS, TX
socialwhirl.com

Al Biernat’s Celebrates 24th Anniversary with July Dinner Special

Al Biernat’s is celebrating its 24th anniversary the whole month of July with $24 off your bill with the purchase of two or more dinner entrées at both Al Biernat’s North and Oak Lawn locations. This is the perfect opportunity to make a reservation and try some of their updated dinner menu items.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
CW33

Your taco idea could make it to Velvet Tacos WTF menu: Here’s how to submit your idea

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based Velvet Taco is taking Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) ideas and yours could make it on the chain’s WTF menu. According to an Instagram post from the chain, people can now submit their WTF ideas through the chain’s website. The winning recipe will get a $250 Velvet Taco gift card, a side-by-side kitchen session with Chef Venecia and the recipe will be featured on its WTF menu on National Taco Day.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Guacamole#Juice#Food Drink
Thrillist

The 11 Coolest Things to Do in Dallas After Dark

The North Texas vampire community has the right idea—nothing good can come of being out in the direct sun this time of year. We’ve already had more 100-degree days this summer than in the past three years and we’re on track to set a new record. Even though the feels-like temperature hovers above 100 for a few hours after sunset, the heat’s definitely a lot more bearable once the sky turns from blue to black. Grabbing a cold drink in a bar will always be a popular way to cool off, but you’ll find so much more to do in Dallas-Fort Worth once the stars come out. Options include gazing at said stars, hunting ghosts, and getting out on the lake, as well as several indoor, air-conditioned options. Wrap a cold towel around your neck, drop some ice cubes down your shorts, then read on for 11 fun ways to beat the heat in the city after dark.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Barbecue of Dallas

The history of barbecue in Dallas may not have the same cachet as it does in other Texas towns, but that's not to say that the barbecue in Big D suffers by comparison. Far from it — the city sports an impressive range of venues offering smoke-kissed barbecue. Some of them have been around for decades, while others got their start during barbecue's resurgence, which kicked off in the aughts. Then there are relative newcomers, who blend different styles of barbecue with other cultures to create something completely unique.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
secretdallas.com

7-Eleven Opens Deluxe New Evolution Store In Dallas With Patio, More

7-Eleven might be a chain, but that doesn’t mean that every store is the same. Irving-based 7-Eleven has unveiled its latest Evolution store in the DFW: a mega convenience store with a covered outdoor patio, frozen margaritas, customizable coffee machine, and more!. The company opened its first Evolution store...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Where Is the Best Lobster Roll in Dallas?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy