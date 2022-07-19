ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Mega Millions jackpot over 500 million dollars

By Michael Sipes
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago
Copyright: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Mega Millions jackpot is now over a half-billion dollars.

The prize is now $530 million with a cash value of $304.7 million dollars for Tuesday’s night’s drawing after no one matched all six numbers to win Friday’s jackpot.

It’s now the 8th largest prize in the game’s history. The all-time record jackpot was more than $1.5 billion in October 2018.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery game, while Powerball’s odds are one in 292.2 million for the top prize.

Mega Millions is offered in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

