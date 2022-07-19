Ambulance Responds To Italian Bar Road Crash

Sonora, CA– On July 16th at close to 8:00 am a Sonora Area CHP Officer was informed by Merced Communication Dispatch Center that a recently stolen vehicle was seen driving westbound on Highway 108 near the Long Barn Area. The officer was able to locate the stolen grey Ford F350 pickup truck. The officer positioned his patrol vehicle directly behind the Ford and before he could activate his emergency lights, the driver, 49-year-old Joshua Kohl of La Mesa, CA, accelerated and passed a vehicle over the double yellow lines. As the suspect was making the unsafe passing maneuver, 86-year-old Leroy Keller of Sonora was driving his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 108, east of Cofill Road along with his passenger 80-year-old Earlene Keller of Sonora.
