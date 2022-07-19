ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, CA

Ambulance Responds To Italian Bar Road Crash

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 1 day ago

Columbia, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles have collided in the 23000 block of Italian Bar Road, and one is a...

www.mymotherlode.com

mymotherlode.com

Update: Serious Injury Motorcycle Crash On HWY 4

Update at 6:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that a tow crew is working to remove a motorcycle that crashed into a tree on Highway 4 near the Camp Connell area of Calaveras County. They add that officers are directing traffic and hope to have the wreckage removed within the hour. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

CHP: Two motorcyclists shot on Hwy. 99 in Merced County

DELHI, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said two motorcyclists were shot on July 16th by an unknown assailant while riding with a group on Hwy. 99 in Merced County. CHP said officers received calls about the incident shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the city of Delhi, Calif.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Crash Slows Traffic In Downtown Sonora

Update at 2 p.m.: Sonora Police report that a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Stewart and William streets in downtown Sonora has been cleared. The intersection was closed for about 45 minutes as a tow crew removed the wreckage that was blocking the southbound lane of Stewart Street. One person was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora but there is no information regarding their condition. Further details on the crash can be viewed below.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Control Lines Holding On Agua Fire

Mariposa, CA — The evacuation orders that were issued for the Agua Fire on Highway 140 in Mariposa County have been reduced to warnings. Crews are keeping the fire within the control lines and mopping up the incident. The fire didn’t grow yesterday, but updated mapping now puts it at 425 acres and there is 25 percent containment. It is located three miles outside of the community of Mariposa.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Truck Crash on Stuhr Road Near Newman in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Stuhr Road on the morning of Friday, July 15, 2022. According to CHP traffic officers, the crash took place at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Eastin Road and Stuhr Road. The incident involved a total of two vehicles, including a 1999 Peterbilt truck and a 2015 Toyota sedan.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

CHP Releases Information On Major Injury Weekend Crash

Sonora, CA– On July 16th at close to 8:00 am a Sonora Area CHP Officer was informed by Merced Communication Dispatch Center that a recently stolen vehicle was seen driving westbound on Highway 108 near the Long Barn Area. The officer was able to locate the stolen grey Ford F350 pickup truck. The officer positioned his patrol vehicle directly behind the Ford and before he could activate his emergency lights, the driver, 49-year-old Joshua Kohl of La Mesa, CA, accelerated and passed a vehicle over the double yellow lines. As the suspect was making the unsafe passing maneuver, 86-year-old Leroy Keller of Sonora was driving his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 108, east of Cofill Road along with his passenger 80-year-old Earlene Keller of Sonora.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Equipment Sparks Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA – A vegetation fire this morning in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County was human-caused prompting CAL Fire to remind the public of the dry conditions as a three-year drought lingers. The blaze broke out in some grass in the 10 o’clock hour on Miles...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
mymotherlode.com

14-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located

Valley Springs, CA — At the conclusion of a two-day search, a boy who drowned at Lake Camanche was located. The 14-year-old unidentified boy went underwater on Sunday about 200 yards offshore while recreating in the lake. The Calaveras and Amador dive teams, the CHP, the East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others were involved in the search. The boy was found deceased during the seven o’clock hour Monday evening.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dive Team Recovers Body Of Boy, 14, Who Disappeared In Lake Camanche

LAKE CAMANCHE (CBS13) – The body of a teenager who went missing on the water at Lake Camanche over the weekend has now been recovered. Calaveras Consolidated Fire says they, along with the sheriff dive team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, were out on the water around 7 p.m. Sunday looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. The boy was last seen about 200 yards offshore, authorities say. Crews called off their search a little after 9 p.m. Calaveras Consolidated Fire says body recovery efforts began again Monday morning. Dive teams from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office were out on the water. Monday evening, Calaveras Consolidated Fire announced that the boy’s body had been recovered by the sheriff’s office dive team. No other information about the boy has been released.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Six Injured in Big Rig Crash on Southbound Highway 99 in Modesto

Six people were injured, including a family of five, in a truck accident on SR-99 in the Modesto area on the morning of Saturday, July 16, 2022. The big rig crash took place shortly after 5:00 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 near the Carpenter Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento man falls from top of vehicle and dies after allegedly trying to attack driver

CERES, Calif. — A man died at the hospital after he allegedly tried to attack the driver and fell from the top of a moving vehicle, the Ceres Police Department said. Police said they originally responded to a reported disturbance along the 1500 block of East Hatch Road just after 2:30 a.m. The man was on top of a moving vehicle and allegedly trying to attack the driver before he fell.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Early Morning Shooting At Stockton Car Wash

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt in Stockton early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the Buggy Bath Car Wash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stanislaus Street. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police say the victim was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital. No information on a motive or a suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigating Suspicious Death At Modesto Hotel

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a suspicious death at Modesto Hotel on Wednesday. Modesto police say officers are at the Best Western hotel along W. Orangeburg Avenue. The victim has been identified as a woman, but no other information about her has been released. A heavy police presence will be in the area for the being, police say. No other details about the incident were available.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Mariposa Vegetation Fire Has Shut Down Part Of Highway 140

Update at 3:15 p.m.: An evacuation order has been given to the residents near Agua Fria road and an evacuation advisory has been put in place for the surrounding area. Click here for a fire evacuation map. The Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cold Rd.
MARIPOSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly Livermore Bowling Alley Shooting Arrested At Home In Lathrop

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested. Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim. The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say. Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area. Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop. Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
LIVERMORE, CA

