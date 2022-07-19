CHANGE IN LOCATION

(OLNEY) The 2022 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant is set for next Monday night with a start time at 7:00. Current Queen, Taylor Ferguson, will help lead this year’s event, featuring 10 contestants. The list of young ladies includes Rachel Shilling, Summer Sanders, Morgan Puckett, Thessa Piercefield, Chloe Piercefield, Kaitlyn Kerr, Jordan Ginder, Elle Ernest, Kaera Christopher, and Paige Bailey. The newly crowned Queen will then represent Richland County throughout the rest of the summer fair season, plus at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in January 2023. Reserved tickets for the pageant are on sale today from 12:00 to 6:00 at the Fair Board Office in the Olney City Park, plus tomorrow and each day thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00. A huge “thank you” to the Pageant Committee, the Richland County Farm & Fair Association, and fantastic list of pageant sponsors this year.
Comments / 0