CHANGE IN LOCATION

(OLNEY) With the Richland County Fair starting this weekend and running through all of next week in the Olney City Park, grandstand ticket sales will begin today at the Fair Board Office in the City Park. That’s from 12:00 to 6:o0 each day, today and tomorrow, then Friday and thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00 each day through all of next week. The ticket sales will include reserved seats for the Queen Pageant and Demolition Derby and general admission tickets for all the other grandstand events, which all begin at 7:00 each night. The 165th annual event begins this Friday night with the Truck Pulls, featuring the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. Then the Tractor Pulls are this Saturday night, featuring the Illinois Stock Pullers Association & the Illinois Hot Farm Stock Pullers Association. Sunday night’s Gospel Sing at the Band Shell is followed by the Ag Experience in the White Tent Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 and the Little Miss & Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant Monday night at 7:00. The Midway Carnival Rides will run next Tuesday through Saturday. To look over the list of events and more, logon at the www.richlandcountyfair.org website.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO