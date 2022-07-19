ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

CHANGE IN LOCATION

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Richland County Farmer’s Market is set up today at a different location, under the grandstand, in the Olney City Park, from...

www.freedom929.com

freedom929.com

CHECK IT OUT MONDAY NIGHT

(OLNEY) The 2022 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant is set for next Monday night with a start time at 7:00. Current Queen, Taylor Ferguson, will help lead this year’s event, featuring 10 contestants. The list of young ladies includes Rachel Shilling, Summer Sanders, Morgan Puckett, Thessa Piercefield, Chloe Piercefield, Kaitlyn Kerr, Jordan Ginder, Elle Ernest, Kaera Christopher, and Paige Bailey. The newly crowned Queen will then represent Richland County throughout the rest of the summer fair season, plus at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in January 2023. Reserved tickets for the pageant are on sale today from 12:00 to 6:00 at the Fair Board Office in the Olney City Park, plus tomorrow and each day thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00. A huge “thank you” to the Pageant Committee, the Richland County Farm & Fair Association, and fantastic list of pageant sponsors this year.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

CITY OF OLNEY NOTES

(OLNEY) A couple of announcements from the City of Olney :. * Due to the high number of customers seen yesterday, the City’s brush dump will also be open today, on this Wednesday, from 10:00 to 4:00. The brush dump will also be open with regular hours tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday, from 10:00 to 4:00 each day, as normal.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board will have its regular monthly meeting for July tonight at the Richland County High School in Olney, starting at 6:00. While open to the public, the meeting will also be viewable online, at the live.rccu1.net District website.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ENTRIES NEEDED FOR SATURDAY

(PARKERSBURG) With the Parkersburg Chowder, Parade, and other activities taking place this coming Saturday, entries are needed for this year’s Queen & King Contest. It’s for girls and boys, ages 4 thru 11 years of age, with the winners to be drawn. Each youngster must live in Bonpas or Madison Townships, be a member of the Parkersburg Community Center, or attend the Christian or Methodist Churches in Parkersburg, or the Oak Grove Church. The contest start at 1:00 Saturday afternoon. To enter or if any questions, call 618-897-2432.
PARKERSBURG, IL
freedom929.com

REGISTRATION TIME ENDING

(OLNEY) School registration in the Richland County School District for the 2022-2023 school year continues through next Monday, July 25th. Parents and/or guardians can register their students on the Skyward Family website. For those without computer access, or for those who need assistance, contact their student’s respective school or make plans to visit that school today, from 10:00 this morning to 6:00 this evening for registration assistance. For more information and details, check the School District’s Facebook page online.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

FUNDRAISING GOLF THIS SATURDAY

(NOBLE-WAKEFIELD) The Noble-Wakefield Volunteer Firemen has a fundraising Golf Tournament this Saturday afternoon at the Richland Golf Club in Olney. It’s registration at 11:00 and lunch at 12:00 noon with a shotgun start at 1:00. Only $50 per person or $200 per team with prizes awarded. Any remaining $20 raffle tickets to win a gas or pellet grill, two separate whole hogs, or a cooler, will be on sale prior to the drawing at just before 1:00. All proceeds to help purchase needed emergency firefighting equipment. For details, contact any Noble-Wakefield Firemen, call Daniel at 618-320-0917, or the Richland Golf Club at 395-1661.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

HEAVY WEEKEND RAIN TOTALS

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning, with all of the rain falling this past weekend. The highest rain total was four inches & nine tenths (4.90) in Denver Township, followed by four inches & two tenths (4.20) in Noble Township, four inches even (4.00) in German Township, and three inches & nine tenths (3.90) in Preston Township. Then Claremont Township with three inches & eight tenths (3.80), Decker Township with three inches & seven tenths (3.70), the Farm Bureau Office in Olney with three inches & six tenths (3.60), Olney Township with three & a half inches (3.50), Madison Township with two inches & six tenths (2.60), one of the Bonpas Township sites with two inches & thirty-five hundredths (2.35), and the other Bonpas Township site with two inches & one tenth (2.10). Here at our National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we had three inches & sixty-seven hundredths (3.67). That compares to our year ago total of just over two inches (2.08).
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

MEETING YESTERDAY / BRUSH DUMP

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council had a special meeting yesterday afternoon. The Council : approved the proposed Infrastructure Improvement Plan, albiet the creation of a Business District within Olney, that would generate tax dollars for infrastructure improvements – this is the first of several steps to be taken : and after an executive session to discuss real property and personnel, the Council approved an ordinance to repeal action taken at a previous meeting to establish an hourly rate for a Junior Accountant in the City Treasurer’s Office : the next regular Olney City Council meeting is slated for next Monday, July 25th.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ANNUAL CHOWDER THIS SATURDAY

(PARKERSBURG) The annual Parkersburg Chowder is this coming Saturday at the Park and Community Building. Approximately 800 gallons of chowder will be prepared this year with sales by the bowl or bulk to start at around 10:30 in the morning. A drive thru lane will be available. There will also be pork barbeque, pies, cakes, ice cream, and more. The Little Mr. and Miss Contest will start at 12:00, with the parade line up at 12:45 and parade start time at 1:00 with 2022 Grand Marshall, Erma Knight. Plus the Tractor Display starts earlier in the morning at 10:00. All are invited. All proceeds go to the Parkersburg Oak Hill Cemetery with additional donations to the Village Park and the Parkersburg Community Building.
PARKERSBURG, IL
freedom929.com

UPCOMING MEETINGS

* the City of Olney’s Parks & Recreation Board meets tomorrow night at 7:00 at City Hall. * the Newton City Council meets tonight at the Newton City Hall, beginning at 6:00. The Newton City Council has a public hearing for appropriations tonight at 5:45, also a City Hall.
NEWTON, IL
freedom929.com

LOCAL / REGIONAL COVID-19 UPDATE

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 17 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 50, up from 28 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week was at 44, up from 43 the previous week. This means that 94 of Illinois’ 102 counties are in either the High or Medium Levels, the most at risk for COVID-19 spread. Everyone is urged to be extra diligent in taking the needed precautions to fight off all coronavirus variants.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

JUST DAYS AWAY FROM STARTING

(OLNEY) With the Richland County Fair starting this weekend and running through all of next week in the Olney City Park, grandstand ticket sales will begin today at the Fair Board Office in the City Park. That’s from 12:00 to 6:o0 each day, today and tomorrow, then Friday and thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00 each day through all of next week. The ticket sales will include reserved seats for the Queen Pageant and Demolition Derby and general admission tickets for all the other grandstand events, which all begin at 7:00 each night. The 165th annual event begins this Friday night with the Truck Pulls, featuring the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. Then the Tractor Pulls are this Saturday night, featuring the Illinois Stock Pullers Association & the Illinois Hot Farm Stock Pullers Association. Sunday night’s Gospel Sing at the Band Shell is followed by the Ag Experience in the White Tent Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 and the Little Miss & Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant Monday night at 7:00. The Midway Carnival Rides will run next Tuesday through Saturday. To look over the list of events and more, logon at the www.richlandcountyfair.org website.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

CLASSES AVAILABLE

(OLNEY) Fall registration is ongoing at Olney Central College. Programs accepting new students include Accounting, Automotive Service, Collision Repair, Cosmetology, Health Information Technology, Human Resource Assistant, Industrial Maintenance, Information Systems, Massage Therapy, Nail Technology, and Unmanned Aerial Technology. Apply for free at www.iecc.edu/apply or schedule a visit at www.iecc.edu/occ/visit to learn more about all the transfer and technical degrees available at Olney Central College. The IECC Fall Semester classes begin August 18th.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

MARJORIE K. (HOUGH) PHILLIPS

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Marjorie K. (Hough) Phillips, age 78, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, July 23, at 11:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Green Hill Cemetery, south of Noble. The visitation is also Saturday morning, July 23, from 10:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Marjorie K. (Hough) Phillips of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT

(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board met for its regular monthly meeting last night in Newton. The Board : approved the $787,634 bid from Shay Roofing & Garland Materials for a portion of the NCHS roof improvement project Phase 1 : has the first reading of the Jasper County Schools’ Wellness Plan : approved the School Improvement Plan for Illinois Empower Schools : in personnel matters – accepted resignations from Julia Parish as NCHS English Teacher, Erica McNeely as NCHS Spanish Teacher & NCHS Spanish Club Sponsor, Becky Oldham as NE Teacher, from Alicia McClure and Julia Parish as NCHS Cheerleading Sponsors – approved the employment for several beginning with the 2022-2023 school year : Heather Kistner as NE Teacher, Chelsea Glosser as NE Counselor/Behavior Interventionist, Justin Kelsheimer as NE Full-Time Substitute Teacher, Sheryl Brummer as Half-Time CEO / Half-Time NCHS/JCJH Teacher, Brock Tarr as NCHS Assistant Football Coach, Tim Bower as NCHS Cross Country Coach & NCHS Girls Track Coach, Jenni Utley & Rebecca Finn as NCHS Cheerleading Coaches, Megan Marks as FCA Sponsor at NCHS, Jennifer Maxon as School Board Secretary, and Danielle Fehrenbacher as Board Secretary/Bookkeeper Assistant : the next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board will be August 15th, 2022.
NEWTON, IL
freedom929.com

LOUISE ANN (LOCKHART) PRITTS

(OBLONG) The celebration of life for Louise Ann (Lockhart) Pritts, age 74, of Oblong, will be held Friday afternoon, July 22, at 1:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Harmony Cemetery, north of Oblong. The visitation is also Friday, from 11:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Louise Ann (Lockhart) Pritts of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL
freedom929.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a vehicle/pedestrian fatal traffic crash that occurred early yesterday (Monday) morning at approximately 4:26, nearly 7 miles south of Bridgeport, in rural Lawrence County. The Illinois State Police reports that 83 year old William Latch from Sumner was traveling south on the Bridgeport Road in a semi-truck, just south of the Gaddey Lane intersection, when for unknown reasons a pedestrian was in the roadway and was fatally struck. The pedestrian, identified as 66 year old Julie Ivers from Bridgeport, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The truck driver was not injured. No tickets were issued.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL

