Like many of her peers, Nia Jax had a controversial exit from her former employer. Jax was released from her WWE contract this past November while she was on a mental health break. Now going by Lina Fanene, Jax was scheduled to make her first in-ring appearance outside of WWE at Wrestling Entertainment Series' debut show this past June, but that appearance and the show altogether never came to fruition. Regardless of what the future holds for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Jax has plenty of immortal moments already in her professional wrestling resume. Aside from the championships and marquee WrestleMania matches, Jax can lay claim to being the only superstar to compete in two Royal Rumble matches in the same night.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO