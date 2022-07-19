ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Deals: MSI Rainbow Six SE 15" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7 Alder Lake CPU and RTX 3070 GPU for $1439

By Eric Song
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Amazon is offering an excellent low price for an MSI gaming laptop equipped with the new Alder Lake CPU and RTX 30 series GPU. Walmart also has a solid deal on a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with veyr simliar specs. You can't go wrong with either if you're...

Digital Trends

Today's Best Dell Laptop Prime Day Deal

You’re probably already on alert thanks to so many amazing Prime Day deals that are either available now or are soon to be. But if you’re in the market for a new laptop, this is one Dell laptop Prime Day deal you simply cannot miss. Dell is currently offering its Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop for $200 with free shipping, down from $300, which is a savings of $100. If you have any interest, you don’t want to wait around on this one, as once it’s all claimed, it’s all gone for good! Check out the deal for yourself below or keep reading for more information on the specs of this Inspiron 15 Laptop.
PC Gamer

Nvidia and AMD aren't thrilled about pending law that stands to give Intel $20+ billion

The US Senate has finally voted to move along with legislation that provides billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for semiconductor manufacturing in the US. In its current form, the CHIPS Act is a slimmed-down version of the bill introduced last year that has since stalled in Congress (opens in new tab) (though the name, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, is definitely still a mouthful). This new iteration of the CHIPS Act looks like it may pass by the end of the month.
Digital Trends

8 best AMD GPUs of all time

AMD’s Radeon graphics business has been sitting firmly in second place for a number of years and despite a recent resurgence in fortunes and performance, Nvidia retains a firm hold on graphics card mindshare and market dominance. But AMD hasn’t always been the underdog. In fact, there have been several instances over the years where it stole pole position and captured the hearts and minds of gamers with a truly unique GPU release.
makeuseof.com

Desktop vs. Laptop GPU: What is the Difference?

If you're debating whether to build a desktop gaming PC or buy a gaming laptop, you've probably come across the issue of GPUs. Say your final choice is between a gaming desktop PC and a gaming laptop, and they're both equipped with an RTX 3080 Ti. Yet the laptop, despite...
IGN

Razer Enki Pro Review

Razer just released the successor to one of the best gaming chairs available today with the Razer Enki Pro. The original Razer Enki surprised me, looking much like every other racing seat but turning out to be one of the most comfortable chairs I’ve ever used. The Enki Pro upgrades that design with new Alcantara trim, dual density foam cushions, a new recline knob, magnetic headrest and more. All of that comes with a major price jump to $999, a full six hundred dollars more than the original. Are the upgrades worth the major increase in price?
IGN

ViewSonic Launches XG2431, The First Blur Buster 2.0 Certified Monitor

ViewSonic is a company that has provided the people with top of the line monitors and other accessories. It has just announced its latest monitor and it is one of the first of its class in the market. ViewSonic has just launched the XG2431 monitor, which is the first in the market with a Blur Buster 2.0 certification. It is also jam-packed with other specifications that will help users have a great gaming experience.
TechSpot

The Nvidia RTX 4090 might be the only Lovelace card launched this year

Rumor mill: Following the recent rumor that Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 (Ada Lovelace) graphics cards won't arrive until November or even December, a new claim from a leaker makes that prediction sound positively optimistic. They believe the only next-gen team green card to launch this year will be the RTX 4090, while the RTX 4050, 4060, 4070, and 4080 won't get here until 2023.
PC Gamer

This RTX 3070 laptop is cheaper than some RTX 3060 machines

MSI Pulse GL66 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch 1080p | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,619.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg (save $320) (opens in new tab) RTX 3070 gaming laptops tend to cost closer to $1,500, making this worth considering for its price alone. The CPU is a last-gen model, but it's still a capable 8-core, 16-thread chip that can turbo up to 4.6GHz, so definitely no slouch. You get a healthy 16GB of RAM for your money along with a useable 512GB NVMe SSD. You can always upgrade the SSD later down the line as well.
notebookcheck.net

Marvel's Spider-Man PC system requirements unveiled: Intel Core i3-4160 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 sufficient for a 720p 30 FPS experience

Sony and Insomniac Games have revealed the system requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man, which is up for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store and will be available to play on August 12. The blog post also details some PC-specific features baked into games ported over from consoles, such as support for ultrawide monitors, unlocked framerates, support for raytracing/DLSS, etc.
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Intel Core i5-13600K benchmarks highlight remarkable performance uplift over Alder Lake and Zen 3

Intel is all set to unveil its 13th generation of Raptor Lake desktop processors later this year. As its launch date approaches, the CPUs have begun showing up online, with the Intel Core i9-13900K offering a remarkable performance uplift over the Core i9-12900K. Now, the mid-range Intel Core i5-13600K has been put through some benchmarks by Enthusiast Citizen on Bilibili.
GeekyGadgets

Biostar 600 Series Bios update for Intel 13th CPUs

Biostar has announced this week that it will soon be rolling out a new Bios update to its range of 600 Series motherboards to support the latest 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs. Biostar has yet to confirm a release date for the update but says to watch their social media networks for more details.
Gadget Flow

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Platform

Get a powerful mobile gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. This phone can clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz with a 15% improved CPU performance. Then, the revamped GameCool 6 cooling system cools the CPU from all directions, using 3 different tactics. And with the 165 Hz display, you get stunning visuals. Meanwhile, the AirTrigger 6 uses ultrasonic sensors that support gestures for control that surpasses console-based gaming. Moreover, the massive 6,000 mAh battery charges from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes. And, about the camera, you can expect a triple rear camera system and a Sony IMX766 50 MP main camera. Finally, this phone has a futuristic style, combining geometric shapes with innovative technology.
