ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Recreational marijuana petition finds widespread support

By KUAR
ualrpublicradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder new laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature in recent years, many political observers expected greater difficulty in collecting ballot petition signatures. But Responsible Growth Arkansas collected more than 193,000 signatures for its adult recreational marijuana initiative – more than twice what was needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office...

www.ualrpublicradio.org

Comments / 7

th@guy
1d ago

Lmao the comments on here making marijuana out to be bad. Shows the era you all are from “reefer madness” lmao 🤣. Alcohol and medication cause all the problems. How many medical issues are caused by some weed.

Reply
2
Related
cannin.com

Signatures for recreational pot, casino measures submitted in Arkansas

Signatures for recreational pot, casino measures submitted in Arkansas. Supporters of initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana and scale back casino gambling submitted thousands of signatures Friday in the hopes of getting their proposals on the Arkansas ballot. Friday was the deadline for groups to turn in the signatures needed to...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Wanted Wednesday Campaign to Highlight Medicaid Fraud in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new social media campaign called “Wanted Wednesday” in order to highlight the Attorney General’s Office’s most wanted individuals suspected of Medicaid Fraud. On Wednesdays, Rutledge will release a poster on social media featuring the name, description, last known location and a photo of the suspect, in addition to the charges the individual is facing. Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (866) 810-0016.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Election State#Marijuana Dispensaries#Politics State#Election Fraud#The Arkansas Legislature#Talk Business Politics#Signatur
The Associated Press

Democratic hopeful backs pay raises for Arkansas teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gubernatorial hopeful Chris Jones on Tuesday called for increasing Arkansas teacher salaries, following a push by fellow Democrats to put teacher pay raises on the agenda for a legislative session next month. Jones endorsed a proposal that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson made earlier this year to increase minimum teacher salaries in the state to $46,000 a year. Hutchinson, however, has said he won’t put the proposal on the agenda for next month’s session due to lack of support in the majority-GOP Legislature. “When we invest in teachers, they invest in students and teachers are worth the investment,” Jones said at a news conference outside Little Rock Central High School. “Right now, they deserve to know and see that they are a priority.” Jones is running against Republican nominee and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is heavily favored in the November election in the solidly red state. Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
ARKANSAS STATE
GATOR 99.5

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATV

What rights do tenants have in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK (AR) — The state of Arkansas has legislation in place that provides guidance and standards for rental property. Kendall Lewellen, Housing Subject Manager at the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, said the law allows tenants to break out of the lease if standards are not met. "The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
PLANetizen

Missouri Criminalizes Sleeping Outside

A Missouri law passed late last month bans outdoor sleeping on state land, which critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. According to an article by Kacen Bayless and Anna Spoerre in The Kansas City Star, “Public protests have called for Kansas City to find better, long-term solutions to housing the city’s approximate 2,000 people without homes.” The authors add that “The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, also requires local governments to financially support services like mental health treatments and short-term housing.”
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Arkansas School Safety Commission meets for 6th time this summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas School Safety Commission met for the sixth time Tuesday since being reconvened in early June. The commission heard from high school students from Southwest Little Rock, Hamburg, and Jonesboro. Students talked about their experiences with school safety. “It’s not just guns, it’s not...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Grip Arkansas

Arkansas and other southern states — where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low — this summer are ground zero for Omicron subvariant infections. Dr. Robert Hopkins, a professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, and Chief of Internal Medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, provides insight and guidance about this new outbreak.
KFOR

Oklahoma woman pleads guilty after embezzling payroll funds

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Broken Arrow woman pleaded guilty after embezzling payroll funds and their health insurance subsidies. The Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit opened an investigation that discovered evidence of embezzlement of payroll money and state health insurance subsidies intended for employees.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy