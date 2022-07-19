ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Stray - Official Launch Trailer

IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a stray cat, separated from its family,...

www.ign.com

GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series First Look Shows A Very Familiar Location

A first look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series has appeared online, and fans have been delighted to see a very familiar location. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ description confirms inclusion of all nine realms

The God Of War: Ragnarok story description has been updated, revealing some new details about the game ahead of its release later this year. Whilst a lot of the God Of War reboot sequel is being kept under wraps, the below description from the official PlayStation store gives us some much-requested new information (via The Gamer).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4#Video Game
IGN

Stray Walkthrough - The Flat (Chapter 3)

In this Stray walkthrough, we go through Chapter 3 (The Flat) while meeting a new friend. There is one memory to find in this chapter, which you automatically get. For more Stray tips and walkthroughs, check out our wiki @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/stray/
CATS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS5 lawsuit claims Sony knowingly hid a major defect in the console

Sony is facing a class action lawsuit regarding a game-crashing PS5 defect. But do the accusations hold any weight?. Plaintiff Christina Trejo of Illinois filed the lawsuit after discovering the PS5 was prone to shutting down entirely during gameplay. The court documentation (opens in new tab) states that the defect "affects users’ ability to play video games and compromises the primary function and overall usage of the PS5."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Long Is Stray?

Stray, the new adventure game from BlueTwelve Studio, is now available for PS4, PS5, and PC. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you'll receive Stray for no extra cost as part of your membership, and with the potential of a lot of players leaping into this cat-tastic journey, we know you may be wondering: how long is Stray?
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox fans: play these classic Bethesda and id games for free right now

Xbox players can jump into a bunch of classic Bethesda and id Software games for free right now, as Microsoft has rolled out a slate of new game previews for Xbox Insiders. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s free beta platform, you can play The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, Quake Champions, Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel for nothing. Don’t go booting up your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, though, as they’re only playable on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Rockstar Cancels Another Long-Awaited Game In Favour Of 'GTA 6', Says Insider

It looks like Rockstar is almost entirely focused on Grand Theft Auto VI at the moment, with multiple projects reportedly being put on hold in favour of the upcoming sequel. Last week reports surfaced that suggested the long-rumoured remakes of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption have been put on hold. While it was initially suspected this was in response to the fan reaction to the god-awful Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, it's since been claimed that Rockstar has decided it's time to put GTA VI ahead of everything else.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The 14 Best PS5 Games You Can Play Right Now

The PlayStation 5 is about 18 months old, so what does Sony's most powerful console have to show for its time in the sun? Though the PS5 launched with a decent-but-modest set of titles, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, its library has slowly but surely been buttressed by more original, cutting-edge games. Some, like Deathloop, are exclusive to the console, while the PS5 shares some of its greatest hits with the PS4 and Xbox X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 Player Discovers Hidden Secret 9 Years Later

A GTA 5 player has discovered a hidden secret about the Grand Theft Auto game nine years after its release. Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, continuously ranking among the best-selling games each year. As of March this year, it's sold over 165 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft and with the next best-selling game millions and millions of copies behind. Despite all its popularity and age players are still discovering new things about the game. To this end, over on Twitter, a user that goes by the name "Lucas' relays word of a hidden secret involving one of the missions in the game.
VIDEO GAMES

