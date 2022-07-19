Lee Brice Shares Heartwarming Photos With His Wife & Kids

Photo: Getty Images

Lee Brice posted a group of heartwarming family photos with a sentimental message, wishing time would slow down as he shares experiences with his wife and kids. Brice posed for pictures on the beach with his wife, Sara, and the couple's three children on the beach. The country artist wrote in the caption:

“Summer's still here, but goin by way too fast… I wish I could take these moments and freeze 'em forever… but I’m so thankful every day for this life… my kids and my wife.”

Brice is in the midst of “Label Me Proud Tour,” which kicked off last month and runs through September. The “Soul” singer said when he announced his tour that he “can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there!” See his list of tour dates below. See Brice’s photos with his family here: