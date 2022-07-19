ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mom Terri’s Birthday Early With Heartfelt Message

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uD6nv_0gkwkuL300

Bindi Irwin, the now-famous daughter of Animal Planet’s late TV star, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, is not only a dedicated mother these days to her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. At 23 years old, she also remains a dedicated daughter herself. Taking to Instagram with a heartfelt post, the young wildlife conservationist wished her mother Terri Irwin a very happy birthday. The new photo captures the whole Irwin family.

The new post features her brother Robert Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell, as well as herself, her daughter, and her mother. In it, the young mom wrote, “Mum, I couldn’t wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are.”

More humorously, she added, “Thanks for being born.” The remainder of her post details the amount of love Bindi Irwin has for her mother Terri, highlighting some of the elder woman’s greatest features. In concluding her post, she said, “Of all the good things in this world, you’re the most wonderful.”

Bindi Irwin’s fans and followers flocked to the comments to share their own birthday wishes with the late Crocodile Hunter’s wife.

“Happy birthday Terri!” one fan wrote. “Thank you for all the wonderful things you do!”

Another said, “Happy birthday in advance to the amazing, fearless Terri!! Wishing you good health, happiness always!!”

Bindi Irwin Shares Iconic Throwback Featuring Famous Father Steve Irwin

Tuesday was all about Bindi Irwin’s mom Terri as she celebrates another loop around the sun. However, just a few days ago, the young wildlife conservationist treated fans to a fun video of her famous dad in honor of “World Snake Day.” See the throwback clip below.

“Celebrating #worldsnakeday with the most amazing Wildlife Warriors,” Bindi Irwin began her post. “Hope this Crocodile Hunter clip brings you as much happiness as it did for me.”

As many wildlife advocates are aware, Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 at just 44 years old. The famous wildlife advocate died after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

While his death was sudden and mourned globally, there’s, fortunately, loads of footage of Bindi Irwin’s father for fans, not to mention the young star’s daughter Grace Warrior, to look back at. In sharing the throwback clip, which features her parents sharing some fascinating facts about a huge Burmese python, Irwin also revealed that her daughter loves “studying” the clips.

During a previous interview, Bindi Irwin shared, “It’s so fun to watch [Grace Warrior] study him. I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated expressions — I mean, they captivate her.

Comments / 5

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bindi Irwin Shares Classic ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Clip Featuring Late Father for ‘World Snake Day’

Bindi Irwin decided to honor her father, Steve Irwin, on World Snake Day with a sweet clip from his late 1990s TV series, “The Crocodile Hunter.”. Starring Steve and Terri Irwin, “The Crocodile Hunter” was a documentary series where the wildlife couple educated viewers about various wild animals. Including giant snakes, which is the clip that Bindi Irwin included in her post.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Warrior Is ‘Blessed Beyond Measure’ To Have Grandmother Terri

In 2006, the world lost a shining star as Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter, passed away at the age of 44 after an accident. Shocking not just his fans, but in an instant, his wife, Terri, was left to pick up the pieces and raise both Bindi and her brother Robert. At the time, they were 8 and 2. But while many still miss the Crocodile Hunter, his legacy continues to live and shower the world with love as his wife and children honor his name. And recently, Bindi took to Instagram to celebrate her mother’s birthday as she turns 58 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Grace Warrior's Adorable First TikTok Dance to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap: Watch

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a video on Instagram of daughter Grace Warrior practicing her first TikTok dance. The 15-month-old got some help from her mom, as well as uncle Robert Irwin, as she danced to the "Jiggle Jiggle" rap. The viral sound features an autotuned interview from documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux that was remixed on the platform by producers Duke & Jones.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Terri Irwin
Person
Chandler Powell
Daily Mail

Robert Irwin like you've never seen him before! The 18-year-old is all grown up in a new cover shoot as he reveals how entering adulthood without a 'father figure' after the death of his dad Steve has been 'really hard'

Robert Irwin is navigating life as an adult after turning 18 last year. But the teenager tells this week's issue of Stellar Magazine that growing up without his father Steve Irwin around has been a challenge. 'Because I am sort of stepping into adulthood, having turned 18, and navigating that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Jessica Simpson Faces Major Criticism Over New Pic of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Pop music sensation Jessica Simpson is reportedly experiencing some mom-shaming after pictures showed her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, still using a pacifier. The “backlash” came just after Jessica Simpson shared a series of snapshots of her family’s recent boating trip on her Instagram account. Birdie was noticeably seen sitting on Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, with her pacifier.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Vivian Vance Once Set the Record Straight About Her Off-Screen Relationship With Lucille Ball on Her Radio Show

In the world of classic TV, one team that you cannot dislodge from the history books is Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance of The Lucy Show. Obviously, both actresses were stars in the Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom I Love Lucy. Ball and Vance would continue to work together in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in their Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz roles.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

509K+
Followers
55K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy