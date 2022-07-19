ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is The Most Famous Band From Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?

Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They looked at reputation, record sales and awards, considering each band within their own era, to make their determinations. After all, just because a band is popular now doesn't mean their fame outshines that of the biggest band from a previous decade.

With this in mind, Insider found that the Temptations are the most popular band from Michigan. Here's what they had to say about them:

One of the most successful Black vocal groups of all time, the Temptations, originally known as the Elgins, formed in Detroit in 1961 when two groups merged — Otis Williams and the Distants and the Primes. Now considered a classic example of Motown's signature sound, the group rose to prominence with hits like "My Girl" and "Since I Lost My Baby," produced under the inimitable Smokey Robinson. Taking a nod from Sly and the Family Stone, the group released the 1968 psychedelic soul hit single "Cloud 9," which won the group and Motown their first Grammy Award. During its heyday with Motown in the 1960s and '70s, The Temptations produced 37 Top 40 hits, 15 Top 10 hits, and four No. 1 hits. And that was only on the pop charts; the group dominated the R&B charts with 15 No. 1 singles and 17 No. 1 albums.

