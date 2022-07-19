ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Famous Band From Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?

Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They looked at reputation, record sales and awards, considering each band within their own era, to make their determinations. After all, just because a band is popular now doesn't mean their fame outshines that of the biggest band from a previous decade.

With this in mind, Insider found that the Isley Brothers are the most popular band from Ohio. Here's what they had to say about them:

If you've ever been to a wedding, or a bar mitzvah, or, really, any celebration with a DJ — or if you're a Buffalo Bills fan —you're familiar with The Isley Brothers' "Shout." In addition to "Shout," the Cincinnati band is also known for hits "Twist and Shout" and "For the Love of You." Since forming in the early '50s, they've earned a Grammy Award and a lifetime achievement award in 2014. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

