Houston, TX

The Climate Crisis Spells Big Business for Carbon Capture

By Sasha von Oldershausen
Texas Monthly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a 98-degree day in Houston, I was shivering. Inside the expansive George R. Brown Convention Center, during the two-day North America Carbon Capture Technology Expo, an overabundance of cold air poured from vents overhead. About three thousand attendees had gathered there from across the globe, showcasing and viewing technology that...

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 2

 

Fort Bend Star

Questions surround future of Fort Bend County power plant

A unit at a power plant in Fort Bend County will remain offline through at least the end of the year after a fire broke out at the facility earlier this year, and several local energy experts are left wondering about the long-term future of one of the region’s biggest energy producers.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
houston.org

Houston Earns Top Spot Globally for Cost of Living

Houston ranked No. 1 in the world for local purchasing power, making the city an affordable place to live, according to a new report from online publisher Visual Capitalist. Purchasing power, a metric used to gauge the number of goods and services someone on an average salary can buy, has become increasingly important to consumers amid rising inflation. The report uses New York City as a benchmark due to its high cost of living to compare both purchasing power and cost of living, or the average day-to-day expenses incurred in a given community. According to the analysis, Houston’s local purchasing power is 73% greater than New York’s.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Effects of drought starting to be seen in Houston's trees

HOUSTON — The effects of drought are starting to be seen in the trees around Houston. Although it's not yet as bad as the drought the Houston area experienced in 2011, it's not looking good. "Turgid" is the word used to describe the leaves of a healthy, well-hydrated tree;...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Spirit Airlines bringing hundreds of new jobs to Houston

HOUSTON - Spirit Airlines is bringing hundreds of jobs to Houston. On Tuesday, the company announced a new crew base at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The airline expects to base 150 pilots and about 300 flight attendants here starting this fall. An additional 50 jobs were also recently announced with the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman shocked by $4,000 electricity bill

ALVIN, Texas – With our extreme heat air conditioners are working overtime to cool our homes and your bills are likely higher. We expect that in the summer but one Alvin woman called Amy when she got an electric bill for more than $4,000. Learn what our team discovered and what you need to know if this happens to you.
ALVIN, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rents Continue to Rise in US Apartment Market

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) –Interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve result in higher rents for apartments and homes and elevated rents will remain probable in the future, according to the Waller Weeks & Johnson Rental Index,a new study by university housing researchers. “The...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

The Woodlands, Bridgeland become first Texas MPCs to earn LEED precertification

Two Houston master-planned communities (MPCs), The Woodlands and Bridgeland, have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first MPCs in Texas to achieve this status. Additionally, The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, is now the largest MPC in the world to earn precertification, according to a press release.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland approves conditional use permit clearing way for industrial company to relocate to Lower Kirby District

The city of Pearland's Lower Kirby District could soon have a new industrial company at its 1,200-acre mixed-use development south of Beltway 8. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Pearland’s Lower Kirby District could soon have a new industrial company at its 1,200-acre mixed-use development south of Beltway 8....
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe, Montgomery juggle lot size, affordability demands

The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26, a move representatives of the development community said is likely to raise the cost of buying a home in the city.
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines announces a new pilot and flight attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Three months after announcing the addition of an aircraft maintenance facility and 50 new jobs in Houston, Spirit Airlines have announced it’s going even bigger with the addition of a new Pilot and Flight Attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Spirit expects to locate about 150 Pilots and about 300 Flight Attendants in Houston starting this fall, with additional crew, supervisors and support functions to follow.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

