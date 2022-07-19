ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

More Than a Safety: Jordan Battle the Comedian, Dancer and Leader of Alabama's Secondary

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

ATLANTA — Senior safety Jordan Battle said one of the most important things to know about him is how funny he is.

He even thinks he could make a career out of it, if he wasn't so good at football.

"I think I would have a career as a comedian," Battle said. "Some people might not think I'm funny, but I think I'm very funny."

When Battle's teammate and fellow leader of the defense Will Anderson Jr. was asked about Battle's aspirations, he had different ideas.

"A comedian?" Anderson laughed. "I feel like Jordan would be a dancer, if anything. He's got some funny jokes but I think he dances better than he jokes."

Whether he's dancing or cracking jokes, it is unquestioned that those come secondly to working hard and being the leader of Alabama's last line of defense.

"I'm a hard worker," Battle said. "On and off the field that's the big thing for me."

Battle emerged as the leader and one of the best players for Alabama's secondary last season. He posted 85 tackles, intercepted three passes, and even scored two touchdowns during Alabama's run to the National Championship Game. Battle's season was given an 'A' grade by Pro Football Focus.

Despite this, he returned to school for another season.

"Obviously the biggest motivation to come back was the National Championship, trying to get that championship back," Battle said. "[Also] getting a degree for my mom and for myself as well. That's a big thing in the family. My mom and dad got a degree, so I'd like to get a degree as well."

Battle's parents were also a motivation for his knack for hard work.

"As a kid, my dad coached me in every way, in every thing," Battle said. "Track, basketball, football, my dad was my coach. My mom was right there watching me in the stands. I've always had that motivation that they were there and I had to go harder."

When asked about Anderson's comment about his dancing, Battle nodded in agreement.

"I like that," Battle said. "I feel like the dancing and the comedy would be a ridiculous combo."

Battle's favorite dance move was on display against Mississippi State last season after he grabbed his second interception. He has yet to reveal the name of his signature dance, but he stated he may unveil the secret name at the end of the season.

When he's not doing things football or school related, Battle looks to grow the bonds between himself and his teammates in any way possible.

"I'm on the game with my friends," Battle said. "I take the DBs out to eat sometimes. I'm trying to focus on getting better relationships with other position groups, not just focusing on my position group. I think that's the main thing we try to communicate as a leadership group, you've got to get everybody in."

This season, Battle's leadership will be needed as Alabama will have to replace its two starting cornerbacks. With Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis moving on to the NFL, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, LSU transfer Eli Ricks, and other young players will look to Battle for his experience and example.

Alongside Battle, returning contributors in Brian Branch, Malachi Moore, and Demarcco Hellams will give a sense of familiarity in the secondary and provides a boatload of talent for the back end of the Crimson Tide defense in 2022.

