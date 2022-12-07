Best Waterproof Golf Bags 2022

Best Waterproof Golf Bags

Golfing in wet weather is challenging enough without having to deal with sodden grips and soggy gloves. Waterproof golf bags can really help you cope better with tough conditions and there are some great options currently on the market, both stand and cart/trolley bags.

You might already have taken a look at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags , but below, we’re focusing on the best waterproof golf bags and looked at a range of options to suit different golfing requirements. Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organizing and planning your game. If your equipment is well protected and efficiently stored, you can focus on what really matters – playing the game.

Whether you carry or use a cart, trolley or buggy, a waterproof golf bag will help you get the most from your game. Stand or trolley bag, the best models will be constructed from waterproof fabric, have sealed seams and zippers and will come with a neatly fitting, easily attached rain hood. Waterproof stand bags should still be super-lightweight and comfortable to carry, while waterproof cart/trolley bags should be robust and stable, providing easy access to all pockets.

What then are the best waterproof golf bags? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favorites below. Alternatively, take a look at our other golf bag guides as well - such as the best lightweight golf bags or the best golf push cart bags .

Best Waterproof Stand Bags

Weight: 1.95kg/4.2lbs | Pockets: 8 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 9

Lightweight at under 2kg Seam sealed zips Could be more separation in pockets

This stylish looking bag offers a high level of performance on a number of levels. Thanks to the seam sealed zippers, it’s impressively waterproof, while the wider stand delivers great stability on uneven terrain or on windy days. There’s good, accessible storage with a four-way top divider, ample clothing pocket plus five further pockets for balls, accessories, water bottle, valuables and range finder.

It’s lightweight at just 1.95kg, comfortable to carry with a self-balancing convertible strap system. Those straps can be easily detached if you opt to use a cart. We felt when reviewing that the bag, “ticks a lot of boxes.” If you are a fan of Titleist, also be sure to read our guide on the best Titleist golf bags .

Read our full Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

Weight: 2.5kg/ 5.69lbs | Pockets: 9 Pockets | Waterproof: Yes | Colors : 8 (Black; Camo; Geo Fast; Midnight Jungle; Nebula; Shibori Mountain; Warp Speed; Terra Texture)

It's rock solid Ideal for carrying and on a trolley Fully waterproof pockets The colour options won't be for everyone

Perhaps one of the coolest, stylish and eye-catching bags currently on the market, the Ogio All Elements Hybrid Stand Bag combines exceptional looks with performance. Ogio have broken the mold in terms of their fresh and funky designs and we salute them for their innovative styles, which are perfect for any golfer looking to make a statement on the course. Yet, there's a lot more to this bag than the fancy patterns printed on its waterproof lining. Yes, it is fully waterproof, along with its seam sealed zips, that will keep all your belongings stored in the bag's nine roomy pockets dry and secure.

If you're the type of player who likes to have all your clubs neatly organized, but doesn't want to carry around a tour bag, then the eight-way divider on the top of this bag, which features a separate section for four big clubs, is the perfect way to keep your sticks all organized and dent free. That in turn makes it very easy to pull out your next club without drawing with it, your five iron, pitching wedge, and 52º. One other cool thing about this bag is that it houses a ball silo on the back, which, while seeming slightly gimmicky, was so handy to house a full packet of the best premium golf balls .

Read our full Ogio All Elements Hybrid Stand Bag Review



Weight: 2.4kg/5.5lbs | Pockets: 5 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 4

Incredibly lightweight and easy to carry Storage is ample Stand provides excellent balance and stability 14 way divider won't be for everyone

Going a step further than the Eco-Lite model which made our 2022 Editor's Choice list , Sun Mountain also introduced an EWP version of the bag too. The difference between the two models is the EWP moniker in the product names. EWP means Enhanced Weather Protection and as such it is fully waterproof, making it a bag you can use all year round. The rest of the EWP design performed just as well as the regular model too.

Comfortable, lightweight, convenient to use and providing ample storage, this really is a top performer in the stand bag market. One final positive worth mentioning is the bag is made from Repreve fabric, which is made using recycled plastic bottles. Approximately twenty-five 20-oz bottles go into the material used in each bag so that is a design element worth applauding.

Read our full Sun Mountain Eco-Lite EWP 14 Way Stand Bag Review

Weight: 2kg/4.4lbs | Pockets: 7 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 5

Water resistant with waterproof zips Ultra lightweight Ample storage Can be used as both a cart and stand bag Easy to clean Five smart colour options Not everyone will like the 14-way divider Legs not as sturdy compared to some models

Big Max has made its name in the golf trolleys market, and the brand follows a simple philosophy - every product is different and has different requirements. Its line-up of bags is very impressive. Quite frankly, if you can’t find a bag you like here, you’ll struggle to find one anywhere.

The Big Max Dri Lite bags are water resistant, with waterproof zips. They are suitable for all weather conditions, while a new pipeless design also improves water drainage for better protection.

Featuring a stylish design, it also has plenty of storage space, with there being a cooler pocket for food and drinks, as well as a waterproof valuables pocket, which is 100% waterproof.

Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid 2 Stand Bag Review

Weight: 2.5kg/5.5lbs | Pockets: 5 | Waterproof : Yes | Colors : 3

Looks sharp aesthetically Holds up well in wet conditions Excellent value at its price point Less storage than others in its category

Stylish and packed with useful features, this waterproof stand bag from Inesis earned a spot in our Editor's Choice awards in 2022 . Providing incredible value for money, it is also available for a fraction of the price you might pay for a similar product made by a more well-known brand. Made from a Polyethylene Terephtalate material, this bag is one of the most lightweight stand bags on the market and comes with 14 individual dividers for your clubs. That means it's great for players who like to stay organized.

It takes no time either to adjust the supportive straps to your desired length and they will stay firmly in position as you walk around the course. When you put everything this bag has to offer together, we think it’s right up there with the very best waterproof golf bags on the market, with its performance in extreme conditions a big stand out.

Read our full Inesis Waterproof Stand Bag Review

Weight: 2.3kg/5.1lbs | Pockets: 5 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 3

Lightweight and waterproof Versatile, can be used as a carry or cart bag Larger overall footprint than other carry bags

The HydroFlex is a versatile, waterproof, super lightweight carry bag designed to fit on any Motocaddy trolley thanks to the pioneering Easilock compatibility. This is great if you have a Motocaddy trolley but even if you don’t, the bag fits nicely on most trolleys and comes with an easily removable strap.

The HydroFlex features include a quick release strap, full length dividers and five spacious and easily accessible pockets. A moulded hip pad provides ultimate comfort when carrying your clubs around the course and we found this incredibly comfortable despite the relatively large footprint of the bag.

It is available in three colors but easily the best part of this bag is the versatility. It’s lightweight enough that you can comfortably carry a half-set one day but also big enough that you can fill it up with clubs, clothing, water bottles and food and use it on a trolley the next day. One bag that does every job.

Read our full Motocaddy HydroFlex Stand Bag Review

Weight: 2.3kg/5.1lbs | Pockets: 6 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 6

Extremely lightweight Stylish design Very sturdy legs Ample storage space Some may feel there are cheaper viable alternatives

Testing the Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Stand Bag, the first thing you notice is the color scheme, which is not garish and offers a really unique aesthetic – no mean feat given the raft of golf bags on the market in 2022.

Along with the looks, the quality of construction is also immediately obvious – it’s made from a TPU-coated waterproof fabric that ensures no rain penetrates the interior, which is a significant advantage wherever you are in the world. What’s more, all the seams are taped and sealed and the high-quality YKK waterproof zippers further bolster protection.

Read our full Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Stand Bag Review



Weight: 2.5kg/5.5lbs | Pockets: 6 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 4

Fully waterproof Excellent support from shoulder strap and lumbar cushion Spacious pockets Some golfers may want more club dividers

We featured the standard Ping Hoofer carry bag in our best golf stand bags list and the waterproof version is also one of the best bags on the market. Six pockets, four of which are seam sealed, make for plenty of storage but we especially like the 5-way reinforced divider at the top of the bag that leaves the clubs in your bag plenty of space and provides good protection as you walk around the course.

Ping has also added some great new features to its already comfortable carry strap, allowing it to be easily adjusted from a backpack style two strap to a one strap system that can be comfortably carried on one shoulder. The strap also uses Ping’s SensorDry technology to wick water away and keep the strap dry even in the monsoon conditions.

Read our full Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag Review

Weight: 2.2kg/4.9lbs | Pockets: 6 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 2

Lightweight Waterproof Doubles up well as a cart bag Lack of a double zip on the ball pocket

There's a lot to like about this Longridge Stand Bag, the stand-out features being that there's plenty of room, is light and is waterproof. There are six pockets, all with taped seams and water-resistant zippers, meaning you really shouldn't be struggling for space or protection from wet conditions.

The main side apparel pocket will easily accommodate your waterproofs, the valuables pocket is fleece lined and there is an additional pocket below this which is ideal for gloves etc. It's also very understated, with there being no large logos.

Read our Longridge Stand Bag Review

Best Waterproof Cart Bags

Weight: 2.4kg/5.2lbs | Pockets: 9 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 4

Extremely lightweight for this category User-friendly design Excels in wet conditions Not the most exciting color options

In 2022 the Dry Series got a revamp by Motocaddy and is undoubtedly at the upper end of the product line-up. As such you get a stylish bag that is waterproof and extremely user-friendly, coming packed with features that golfers can take advantage of.

It weighs under six pounds which is nothing at all when you consider it is fully waterproof, comes with a rain hood, and can be easily maneuvered from the car to the cart. It comes with 14 full-length dividers, nine spacious pockets including a substantial food and beverage pocket that is insulated. Motocaddy truly has thought about every little detail here.

Read our full Motocaddy 2022 Dry Series Cart Bag Review

Weight: 4.9kg/10.8lbs | Pockets: 7 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 6

Lightweight Waterproof Large storage pocket Big handle on front Accessory loops could be better

The Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 golf bag features a wide range of features in a waterproof design that will tick a lot of boxes. Along with the waterproof protection, there is plenty of space in there for gear as the two side pockets are very generous, even if they aren’t the full length of the bag. Easily enough room for two sets of waterproofs and everything else you need.

One thing we did like about the Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 golf bag is the handles, especially the large padded one on the front for lifting out of the car on to the trolley. It’s strong and comfortable and so much better than having one on the underside that turns the bag upside down when you are carrying it.

Compared to the best golf bags , the Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 Golf bag is a very good trolley bag and the 14 way divider plus additional putter well provides easy access to your clubs in a lightweight bag that will keep your clubs dry. When comparing the best golf cart bags , this model comes out favorably.

Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Sport 2 Golf Bag Review

Weight: 2kg/4.4lbs | Pockets: 9 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 4

Lightweight and easy to get in and out of the car Pockets all face forward Comfortable enough to carry Doesn’t stand upright so well when fully loaded. Lack of colors

Featuring a lightweight design, the MacGregor 15-Series Water Resistant Cart Bag is shower proof, with the nine excellently placed pockets providing water resistant zippers to keep your all necessities dry in very sharp downpours.

Because it is water resistant, it can be used all year round, with the bag extremely lightweight and practical when it comes to maneuvering it from the car to your trolley.

What's more, the 15 full length dividers allow for easy club access, and are are also lined and cushioned as well. This means that any graphite shafts are well nurtured as you roll over on the bumpiest of fairways or paths. We especially liked the “putter pit,” which is rubberized and houses the putter brilliantly.

Read our full MacGregor 15-Series Water Resistant Cart Bag Review

Weight: 32.kg/7lbs | Pockets: 9 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 3

Premium, sturdy materials used throughout Looks great with three colour trims available Easilock system works brilliantly on Motocaddy carts Particularly heavy even before adding clubs

Constructed with premium materials, the Pro Series uses a combination of PU and nylon fabrics that make for a premium looking and feeling bag. The zips also feel very sturdy, with the material used over the club dividers not causing any wear on your club shafts either.

It's only natural that the manufacturers of some of the best golf carts on the market also make some of the best cart bags on the market too. Featuring a 14-way divider, as well as a separate 'jumbo' putting well for optimal club organization, we found there to be no issue with clubs crossing over and becoming stuck in the bag when testing.

Read our full Motocaddy Pro Series Cart Bag Review

Weight: 2.6kg/5.7lbs | Pockets: 7 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 9

14-way top divider Plenty of storage in forward facing pockets More expensive than some in our list

To begin with the Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Cart Bag is completely waterproof, with a thick nylon fabric a cross between one of the best golf rain jackets and a tent. The special coating on the surface means that rain water literally runs off the surface, with the zips and seams cleverly taped to ensure that all your belongings remain dry in even the harshest of weather conditions.

At just 2.6kg when empty it’s only a little heavier than lifting two bags of sugar - that’s incredibly lightweight. Even after you’ve added your clubs, balls, waterproofs, drink and accessories it is extremely easy to lift.

Read our full Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Cart Bag Review

Weight: 2.3kg/5lbs | Pockets: 9 | Waterproof: Yes | Colors: 6

Impressive aesthetically Ample storage capacity Highly functional design On the bulkier side

Big Max is a brand that offers a wide range of excellent options, but the model which made our 2022 Editors Choice list is the Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag. The zips are fully waterproof, while the rest of the fabric used in construction is water repellent. In testing, we experienced no leaks when we put it through its paces on a wet day and you also get a handy five-year warranty too, which puts the mind at ease.

It is a very smart design, almost Tour-like, and the space provided would rival the top professional bags as well. Nine large pockets provide more space than we could ever need, but we have no doubt some people will find a way to fill it.

Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag Review

How we test the best waterproof golf bags

Our testing process for all golf gear, let alone waterproof golf bags, is rigorous and comprehensive. As far as our methodology goes, if we say we have reviewed a product, that means we have used it out on the golf course, and put it through its paces in different conditions. We also endeavor to use all the features on the golf bag, for example if the valuables pocket claims to be waterproof, we pour water on it to find out.

We should also say that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review because we tell things how we see it. As far as the testing team goes, the Golf Monthly team is a mixture of ages and handicaps, and most are members at golf clubs so regularly put golf gear to the test in fun rounds as well as competitions.

What to consider when buying the best waterproof golf bags

So what factors should you be considering when looking at purchasing a waterproof golf bag? We take a look below

Waterproof

The first thing to mention is obviously the degree of waterproofing. If you see yourself playing a lot in the rain or the winter months then a bag that delivers key protection for your clubs and gear is a must. As such be sure to go for one of the models above because they have all been designed to deal with the weather when it turns nasty. This is also a factor to consider in other aspects of your golfing setup so make sure you have the best golf umbrella possible or best golf rainwear.

Stand/Cart

Are you a stand bag kind of player, or a cart bag user? Whichever one you are there are waterproof models to cater to everyone.

Stand bags are built for those who want to carry their clubs around the golf course which means factors like comfort and weight are very important. Stand bags also have to offer waterproofing as well as strength and robustness. The two negatives most associated with stand bags are they require more effort to use, and they usually don't offer as much storage as cart bags.

However, that being said there are several stand bags above that can also be used on golf carts as well so maybe that is a way of killing two birds with one stone.

Cart bags are for those who want to use golf carts on the golf course. If this is you, then you'll likely want a stable model that is not only easy to lift and move around, but also one that sits firmly on your cart. One big advantage we have found is that cart bags also tend to offer ample storage for accessories, apparel, valuables and all the other golf paraphernalia you might need during the round.

The main negative is they are just bulkier and have to be taken off the cart before and after the round, whereas stand bags offer a bit more freedom.

Storage

If storage for all your gear is important, then some bags have more, and larger, pockets. The top models will have specifically-designed pockets for your apparel, balls, accessories, perhaps a beverage pocket and definitely one to house valuables. A good waterproof golf bag will also keep all these things nice and dry when in their respective pockets.

Looks

Importantly many brands have started to realize that we want our golf bags to look good as well as be functional. As such there are loads of unique designs and colors to choose from so it is a case of finding something you like the look of.

Budget

The final factor to consider is of course price. When choosing a golf bag you have to be aware of what you can afford because there are good models at every single price point, and of course there will be some more expensive and cheaper models which will offer differing degrees of waterproofing.

FAQs

Should I use a stand bag or a cart bag?

At the end of the day it comes down to personal choice. If you are somebody who likes to carry lots of necessities then a cart bag will be better for you. However, if you are someone who doesn't use a trolley then a stand bag better suited as it is lighter and easier to carry.

Is it worth getting a waterproof golf bag?

Definitely! With the weather being as unpredictable as ever it is important that you know your equipment is going to be protected from a sudden downpour. If your grips and clubs get wet then it is nigh-on impossible to hold them when striking the golf ball.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best waterproof golf bags and for more advice on how to deal with wet weather, why not take a look at our guides on the best waterproof golf shoes or best golf rain gloves .