Cows block traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after cattle hauler catches fire

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Cows on Monday blocked traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after their cattle hauler caught fire.

Traffic was stopped for a few hours Monday after dozens of cows blocked the road following a cattle hauler fire near St. Cloud, Florida, according to The Associated Press.

In a press release from Florida Highway Patrol obtained by the AP, the semi-cab of the cattle hauler caught fire just before noon. The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, had pulled the truck over near the turnpike. He opened the cattle trailer to allow about 70 cows to get out and away from the smoke and flames, said the AP.

WFTV said that fire crews arrived on the scene helped put out the fire and tow the hauler. Both directions of the road were blocked while officials were working to recover the cows. About four hours later, the area reopened in both directions, WFTV said.

According to WFTV, the driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The AP reported that officials did not release any information about what led to the truck fire.

