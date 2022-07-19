ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capricor Initiates Late-Stage Neuropsychiatric Disorder Study

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Capricor Therapeutics CAPR initiated dosing of first patient in HOPE-3, a Phase 3 clinical trial investigating CAP-1002 for treating late-stage Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). HOPE-3 study is designed to enroll approximately 70 patients in the United States. The participants will be randomized to either CAP-1002 or placebo in a...

Acadia Seeks FDA Approval For Genetic Neurological Disorder Candidate

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome. The submission is supported by results from the pivotal Phase 3 Lavender study evaluating the efficacy and safety of trofinetide versus placebo in 187 girls and young women aged 5-20 years with Rett syndrome.
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
Myocarditis or Pericarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

Post-marketing surveillance of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID vaccination has identified a possible association between its use and subsequent episodes of myocarditis and pericarditis – two forms of heart inflammation. Pericarditis involves the inflammation of the sac containing the heart, which acts as a buffer of the heart’s beat and causes discomfort from all that motion when inflamed. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the middle layers of the heart’s wall, and it too causes pain and may lead to the heart failing its function in fully circulating our blood. Both pericarditis and myocarditis are associated with viral infection, although the underlying cause is unknown in many cases. Both are generally self-limiting problems that resolve with medical support instead of medical intervention.
The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
Cancer drug shows promise for treating multiple sclerosis

A drug used "off-label" for multiple sclerosis (MS) is more effective than a standard medication at preventing symptom flare-ups, a new clinical trial has found. The drug, called rituximab, is approved in the United States for treating certain cancers and autoimmune diseases. It is not approved for treating MS, but some doctors do prescribe it off-label for that reason.
Epstein-Barr virus infection: the leading cause of multiple sclerosis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 239 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Science, Bjornevik and colleagues demonstrated Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection is a trigger for multiple sclerosis (MS) in a longitudinal analysis of more than 10 million US military individuals who were on active duty.1.
New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
Amazon Courts More Trouble As Regulators Inspect Its Warehouses

Federal prosecutors in New York and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected some Amazon.com, Inc AMZN warehouses, CNBC reports. The review was a part of a civil investigation into working conditions at Amazon's sprawling facilities. OSHA, a division of the Labor Department, inspected Amazon warehouses outside New York City,...
