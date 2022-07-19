ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Woman’s body found inside car in Brattleboro: Police

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) -Brattleboro Police found a woman’s body in a car on Elliot Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Her death appeared to be suspicious, so the department has called in Vermont State Police.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Her identity will be released following further investigation, officials said.

The investigation includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and Field Force Division, along with the Brattleboro Police Department.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at (802) 772-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at (802) 257-7950. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online .

