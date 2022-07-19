ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘The Logan Project’: Christian McCaffrey gives back to Levine Children’s hospital

By Will Kunkel
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFJiq_0gkwiYBb00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Christian McCaffrey continues to make a difference off the field.

The Panthers running back donated nine gaming consoles to Levine Children’s hospital Monday.

However, a lot of the credit goes to Logan Hale. The 13-year-old died in 2021 after a battle with cancer.

The effort is called “The Logan Project.”

Hale was buried in McCaffrey’s jersey. This project is named in his honor because he wanted kids who cant hang out with their friends to have a way to do so.

Hale’s legacy will live forever.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Panthers reveal alternate black helmets for Falcons’ November matchup

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers revealed a new-look, alternate black helmet that will debut against the Atlanta Falcons in November. Carolina travels to Mercedes Benz Stadium on November 10 where they’ll debut the all-black uniform look for the Thursday Night Football contest. “Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what […]
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

Fans react to Carolina Panthers’ new alternate helmet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday unveiled their new alternate black helmet that they’ll wear during a Thursday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons in November. Panthers reveal alternate black helmets for Falcons’ November matchup Here’s what people are saying:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan’s pick

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WNCT

3 accused of trafficking drugs in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are accused of trafficking drugs in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area. Once deputies arrived at the house, they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Charity#Levine Children#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Operation Wash Out: Dozens arrested in York, Gaston counties

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 90 people have been arrested during a special 10-day, multi-agency sting operation in North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday. From July 5, 2022, to July 15, 2022, ‘Operation Wash Out’...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

GPD charge 13-year-old in Dollar General fire with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have charged a 13-year-old in connection to the fire that broke out at the Dollar General on Statonsburg Road last week. GPD reports that last Friday, detectives with the Greenville Police Department obtained juvenile petitions charging a 13-year-old male, who was not named, with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. The teenager was taken into custody the same day and remains at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man arrested after three-county chase where driver held at gunpoint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A three-county chase between a vehicle and multiple law enforcement agencies took place Wednesday afternoon. The chase began at around 4:13 p.m. when Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Williamston police conducted a joint operation to capture a man, Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, who was wanted on violent felony charges. It was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WNCT

Greenville police investigating deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning. At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, Greenville police officers responded to the report of a shooting at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apartment 103. Police said they found Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, dead inside the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.
WNCT

Residents unhappy with living conditions at Greenville complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Complaints about the living conditions at a complex in Greenville have been swirling around social media. 9 On Your Side decided to do some digging to see what’s going on. The complaints center around Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville. Tenants say not only are living conditions unbearable at their homes, but […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Plymouth crack dealer, armed robber sentenced

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A known drug dealer who was also a suspect in a gas station robbery in 2020 was sentenced on Wednesday for both crimes after he pled guilty to both crimes in April. Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC, said in a media release that Cortha Matthew McNair, […]
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Electrolux donates $100,000 in room air conditioners in Kinston, $300,000 overall

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — To help beat the heat, Electrolux is donating $300,000 in room air conditioners to the community. That includes $100,000 in Kinston. The donations took place Tuesday in Charlotte, home of the company’s North American headquarters, and in Kinston, site of an Electrolux manufacturing facility. “We are committed to supporting local families […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy