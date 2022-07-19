‘The Logan Project’: Christian McCaffrey gives back to Levine Children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Christian McCaffrey continues to make a difference off the field.

The Panthers running back donated nine gaming consoles to Levine Children’s hospital Monday.

However, a lot of the credit goes to Logan Hale. The 13-year-old died in 2021 after a battle with cancer.

The effort is called “The Logan Project.”

Hale was buried in McCaffrey’s jersey. This project is named in his honor because he wanted kids who cant hang out with their friends to have a way to do so.

Hale’s legacy will live forever.

