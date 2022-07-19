ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Hero’s death on Raccoon River raises concern over water safety measures

By Justin Surrency
WHO 13
WHO 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDC1m_0gkwiGXl00

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the past 13 years, Ricco Morrow had been a role model for his daughter.

“He was always about the kids. He loved the youth and doing stuff for the youth,” said Ricco’s brother and best friend Jay Hanson.

After his death on July 3rd, Hanson says one word will forever be used for his brother. “Hero, hero, hero,” he said.

The Van Meter Police Department says the 34- year-old was tubing with friends along the Raccoon River near Van Meter and was out of the water near a construction site when a woman and her teenage son began to struggle while being sucked under the water.

DNR warns water may not be safe at multiple Iowa beaches

“You have the river feeding into these large metal tubes causing multiple vortexes and they shoot out the other side,” said Hanson.

Ricco, an athlete whose family says was a great swimmer saved both the mother and son but in his efforts he never resurfaced. Hanson said, “They believe he felt himself pulling them down as well so Ricco let go of the hand and went under and he never came back up.”

At the scene, Jay had a chance to see the raw power of the water that took his brother’s life. He recorded a video of himself throwing a basketball into the vortex. The ball was quickly swallowed up and the river spit it back out on the other side of one of the metal tubes. “A lot of it made me sick to my stomach to think he might still be down there.”

Jay commends the search and rescue teams for eventually finding his brother two miles downstream on July 5th but even first responders were stunned by Ricco’s actions that day to save lives. Hanson said, “I need people to understand the heroism of this. They only searched the side going out and they never searched the pipe because it was too dangerous for divers to be there.”

Ten days later in Des Moines, the Raccoon River took the life of 11-year-old Diamond Mathis who fell off a flotation device while swimming with friends.

Community activist Rob Johnson said, “There are moments and opportunities for us as a community to say ‘Hey as a community we are not ok with losing anybody,’ but we lost two lives that are a part of our community and we don’t want that to happen to anybody else’s community.”

The boat ramp near Water Works was used for the search and recovery efforts of Diamond Mathis. Some in the community, like Johnson and Hanson, hope technological efforts can be made to make sure it’s used more for recreation and not for recovery. “If something happened at Adventureland we would shut that ride down. If something happened on the interstate for a moment we would shut that interstate down for a moment,” said Johnson.

Through tragedy, may come progress. Hanson said, “That’s the last thing when you are on the river relaxing. The last thing you have to expect is to have to fight for your life.”

Warning signs have always been located in the area. Since Ricco’s death, access to the river near the construction site is completely shut down. Van Meter Police Departement officials have also said they are in favor of adding even more warning signs that would go well above and beyond state requirements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Boater saved by life jacket in Mahaska County

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A life jacket truly lived up to its name in the case of a boater whose canoe capsized Tuesday on the Des Moines River in Mahaska County. The 71-year-old boater survived about four hours before his rescue that evening. The man had started canoeing about dawn...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Man rescued after floating for hours in the Des Moines River

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office and firefighters rescued a man from the Des Moines River near Oskaloosa on Tuesday evening. The Mahaska County Sheriff says the man was floating down the river for four hours. He survived, thanks to his life jacket. The sheriff's office...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

New footage shows dog attack on south side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Meter, IA
State
Iowa State
Van Meter, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Van Meter, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Polk County Sheriff’s Office hosts golf outing for kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — There were a number of Polk County Sheriff’s vehicles around the Des Moines Driving Range on Wednesday morning, but there was no crime to report. The Sheriff’s office hosted a golf outing to build relationships with some kids from Polk County.  “There’s so many children, unlike my grandson, who have no […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

South side Des Moines motorcycle crash leaves one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in one death Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash at around 7:34 p.m. between SE 14th Street and Watrous Ave. First responders arrived and found a 39-year-old male motorcyclist with critical injuries. Life-saving measures were initiated […]
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Road Collision Throws Man From Tractor

Marion County was struck by tragedy over the weekend after a tractor accident left one man dead. At 2:15 pm Saturday in Otley, Iowa, 72-year-old Harold Gorter was hit while driving his tractor down Highway 163. Gorter was driving his 1974 Ford 7000 tractor and was struck by 41-year-old Chad Birkenholtz in his Honda Accord.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

DNR warns water may not be safe at multiple Iowa beaches

POLK CITY, IOWA — Iowans looking to escape the heat this week are being greeted by warnings at nearly a dozen state beaches saying “swimming not recommended” or “swimming discouraged” due to high levels of E. coli in the water. “Routine water quality monitoring is conducted at all of the State Park beaches and many […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon River#Water Safety#Swimming#Beaches#Rescue Team#Accident#Dnr
KCAU 9 News

Iowa 11-year-old killed in I-80 crash, father injured

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of an 11-year-old and injured his father Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the 136-mile marker on I-80 near Northeast 14th Street. Eastbound traffic was backed up due to a motorcycle crash and as vehicles were slowing down, a semi rear-ended a small SUV, which then crashed into the back of another car.
KBUR

Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River

Des Moines, IA (AP) — Des Moines police recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft. Police said the girl’s body was found at 12:20 p.m. Friday, about two days after she entered the river. The girl had been in the raft Wednesday evening with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface.
WHO 13

Video: Fireball erupts from rubble of burning Des Moines trailer home

DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning fire destroyed a trailer home that was being renovated on Des Moines’ southeast side Tuesday. Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department told WHO 13 that fire crews were returning from another call when they were flagged down at 5:06 a.m. by someone who let them […]
KCCI.com

Des Moines' long process to declare a dog as legally dangerous

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI is learning more about how the city of Des Moines investigates dangerous dog cases. This comes after a Postal Service worker was attacked by a pit bull on the city's south side. Now, home mail delivery to that neighborhood is suspended because letter carriers...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa DNR Approves Rules For January Deer Hunting In Decatur And Wayne Counties

Photo by Missouri Department of Conservation. January hunting to thin the deer herd in select Iowa counties has been happening for several years. A legislative panel has just approved the rules for hunting antlerless deer in Decatur, Wayne, Alamakee, Appanoose, Monroe, and Winneshiek Counties in early 2023. Chris Ensminger is a with the Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife bureau.
WHO 13

High heat pushes people to recreation on the water

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — People are feeling the heat in the dog days of summer, pushing many to the water seeking heat relief. At Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines, CanoeSport Outfitters rents out kayaks, paddle boards and paddle boats at the boathouse. The company has been renting out boats for only two […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown looking for vicious dog and owner

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown woman says three large dogs chased her down, tackled her and bit her arm outside of her apartment building. She wants to remain anonymous and says the owner of the dog left before the ambulance or the police could get there. She described them...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
theperrynews.com

Pride smarting after Street Smarts Driver’s Ed car crashes

A driver’s education vehicle left the gravel and entered the ditch on 130th Street west of Perry Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported to the instructor and two juvenile student occupants. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 17800 block of 130th Street, where the Toyota Prius, registered...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Interstate 80-35

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child is dead in a crash on Interstate 80-35 near the Highway 69 exit to Ankeny. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the Iowa State Patrol didn't confirm the details until after midnight. Troopers say three vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. The...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy