Careywood, ID

Experts Predicted Covid Would Normalize the Sick Day. It's Done the Opposite

By Jennifer Liu, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacist Miki Vespoli knows working while sick is neither a good health practice nor a good business one — but she's used to doing it anyway. Vespoli, 41, works for an independent pharmacy in Careywood, Idaho, and is sometimes the only one behind the counter. One of the...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
Health Digest

14 Signs Your Brain Is Aging Faster Than You Are

Ever had a "senior moment" when you can't remember what you were planning on doing when you headed into the kitchen, or the name of your best friend's spouse, or who you have an appointment with at 2 p.m.? Whether you're in your 20s, 40s, 60s or beyond, these occasional brain hiccups are normal and usually nothing to worry about (via Mayo Clinic). But if they happen persistently and you notice any of the other worrisome symptoms, it's possible that your brain is aging faster than you are.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Your body has an internal clock that dictates when you eat, sleep and might have a heart attack – all based on time of day

Anyone who has suffered from jet lag or struggled after turning the clock forward or back an hour for daylight saving time knows all about what researchers call your biological clock, or circadian rhythm – the “master pacemaker” that synchronizes how your body responds to the passing of one day to the next. This “clock” is made up of about 20,000 neurons in the hypothalamus, the area near the center of the brain that coordinates your body’s unconscious functions, like breathing and blood pressure. Humans aren’t the only beings that have an internal clock system: All vertebrates – or mammals,...
HEALTH
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
City

The Conversation U.S.

White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS
Health Digest

What Science Says About Babies Born In August

Science has shown that kiddos born during the height of the summer season have some distinct qualities that may be unique to their birth month — specifically, August. So what does an August birthday potentially indicate about a child's health and wellness?. A 2015 U.K. study published in the...
SCIENCE
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Parental Leave#Cdc#Paid Time Off#Cnbc
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What's The Difference Between Pristiq and Effexor?

Pristiq and Effexor are similar antidepressants, but there are some notable differences. Antidepressants, like Pristiq and Effexor, can be an effective treatment for depression. Your doctor may also prescribe them for anxiety and other conditions. Both medications can cause side effects and may interact with other medications. Consider talking with...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep and What to Do About It

Just one in three American adults are getting enough sleep. Lack of sleep has been linked to a higher risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and poor mental health. During sleep, we rejuvenate, replenish, and repair our bodies from the physical, mental, and emotional...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Physiological Changes Can PTSD Cause?

PTSD impacts your brain and nervous system. This can lead to physiological effects — like headaches, inflammation, and heart trouble — long after the traumatic event. When a mental health issue has physiological effects, this means it affects your physical health. For example, stress might give you a headache or nausea.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
verywellhealth.com

How to Help Someone Through a Panic Attack

Panic attacks are short periods of intense fear or discomfort characterized by feelings of dread and fear and physical symptoms like shaking, sweating, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. Panic attacks can be scary, especially if you aren't familiar with them. This article will discuss how to recognize when someone is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Vitamin B6 may reduce anxiety symptoms, study shows

Researchers studied the impact of vitamins B6 and B12 to see how well either vitamin may work at reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Study participants took high doses of their assigned vitamin for about a month. Participants who took vitamin B6 saw a statistically significant reduction in anxiety symptoms,...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Nicotine Withdrawal Timeline and Symptoms

Nicotine withdrawal can occur when a person who regularly consumes products containing nicotine (such as cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarettes) decides to quit. The symptoms of nicotine withdrawal can be unpleasant, but the benefits of quitting tobacco far outweigh the temporary symptoms associated with nicotine withdrawal. This article reviews...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Insomnia and Pregnancy

Insomnia (ongoing difficulties in falling or staying asleep) is a common complaint during pregnancy and in the postpartum period. Estimates suggest that up to 94% of people experience sleep disturbances in pregnancy. Some expectant parents have insomnia due to hormonal, physical, behavioral, and emotional changes. Others may have trouble falling...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Odyssey

How Can Sleep Affect Men's Health?

The average number of hours of sleep required for an adult is between 7–9 for optimal health. However, a considerable number of adults do not meet this requirement. A study conducted in 2012 demonstrated that 29.2% of men achieved an average of 6 hours or less of sleep each evening. the institute of Medicine further estimates that between 50 and 70 million Americans suffer from a chronic sleep disorder; this epidemic is associated with societal changes which include increased reliance on technology, increased working hours, and poor sleep hygiene.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

The fall of vulnerability to sleep disturbances in evening chronotypes when working from home and its implications for depression

Eveningness is distinctively associated with sleep disturbances and depression symptoms due to the misalignment between biological and social clocks. The widespread imposition of remote working due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed a more flexible sleep schedule. This scenario could promote sleep and mental health in evening-type subjects. We investigated the effect of working from home on sleep quality/quantity and insomnia symptoms within the morningness-eveningness continuum, and its indirect repercussions on depressive symptomatology. A total of 610 Italian office workers (mean age"‰Â±"‰standard deviation, 35.47"‰Â±"‰10.17Â years) and 265 remote workers (40.31"‰Â±"‰10.69Â years) participated in a web-based survey during the second contagion wave of COVID-19 (28 November"“11 December 2020). We evaluated chronotype, sleep quality/duration, insomnia, and depression symptoms through validated questionnaires. Three moderated mediation models were performed on cross-sectional data, testing the mediation effect of sleep variables on the association between morningness-eveningness continuum and depression symptoms, with working modality (office vs. remote working) as moderator of the relationship between chronotype and sleep variables. Remote working was associated with delayed bedtime and get-up time. Working modality moderated the chronotype effect on sleep variables, as eveningness was related to worse sleep disturbances and shorter sleep duration among the office workers only. Working modality also moderated the mediation of sleep variables between chronotype and depression. The above mediation vanished among remote workers. The present study suggests that evening-type people did not show their characteristic vulnerability to sleep problems when working from home. This result could imply a reduction of the proposed sleep-driven predisposition to depression of late chronotypes. A working environment complying with individual circadian preferences might ensure an adequate sleep quantity/quality for the evening-type population, promoting their mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH

