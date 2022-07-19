ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Blocked Sanitary Sewer Line Caused Overflow

By Mark Evenstad
 1 day ago

Untreated wastewater flowed onto Dubuque streets Sunday due to a blocked sanitary sewer line. The City of Dubuque...

Asbury Road Closed Monday and Tuesday For Water Main Repair

A stretch of a Dubuque roadway will be closed today and tomorrow for water main repairs. Asbury Road is closed from Chaney Road to Hillcrest Road until 5 p.m. Tuesday for emergency water main repairs. A release states that residents within the closure area will be allowed access to their homes but other motorists must follow a posted detour. The repairs should cause minimal disruptions to water service for customers in the area. Call the City of Dubuque at (563) 589-4291 for more information.
DUBUQUE, IA
Asbury City Council Votes Down Ordinance For ATVs/UTVs

A divided Asbury City Council has voted down an ordinance that would have allowed all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles to be used in city limits. The council voted, 3-2 against the second reading of an ordinance permitting driving of ATVs and UTVs on city streets. The city’s current ordinance, which remains in effect, prohibits using ATVs and UTVs on any city street.
ASBURY, IA
Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Airport Terminal Named For Capt. Robert L. Martin

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the renaming of the Dubuque Regional Airport main terminal in honor of Capt. Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native who was a World War II hero. Martin was raised in Dubuque, attended Washington Middle School, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. As one of the Tuskegee Airmen, Martin was awarded several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and, later in life, the Congressional Gold Medal. Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Woman Injured After Striking Light Pole

A woman from Dubuque was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dubuque. 39 year old Michelle Smothers-Cook was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Smothers-Cook was driving through a parking lot on East 16th Street at around 10pm Saturday night when her vehicle struck a light pole. There has been no update on Smothers-Cook’s condition. She was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.
DUBUQUE, IA
Five People Injured in Dubuque Crash

Dubuque Police say five people were injured, two of them seriously, on Sunday in a crash in downtown Dubuque. 36 year old Christina Roberts and 38 year old Tobey Hines, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. According to a crash report, a five year old was also taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, although his injuries were not listed as serious. 18 year old Angelina Shappell and 19 year old Dora Bechthold, both of Dubuque, were also injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Locust Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Roberts failed to yield at a red light, causing Shappell to hit Roberts’ vehicle on the driver’s side. Roberts was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red signal.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque YMCA/YWCA Needs Volunteers At Fair

The Dubuque YMCA/YWCA will have a lemonade stand at the Dubuque County Fair next week. Volunteers to run the lemonade stand are needed. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 6:30pm to close and Sunday from 2pm to 6:30pm and 6:30pm to close. Contact the Dubuque YMCA/YWCA for more information.
DUBUQUE, IA
Fatal Crash North of Bellevue

Authorities in Jackson County say one man died on Saturday in a single-vehicle crash north of Bellevue. 63 year old Todd Koppes of Bellevue, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Avenue. Witnesses to the crash reported that Koppes’ vehicle was eastbound on 308th Street and failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle then went eastbound down a steep embankment and hit a tree.
BELLEVUE, IA
Woman Assaults Her Mother, Gets Arrested

Dubuque Police arrested 19 year old Brianna Grassel of Dubuque Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of violation of a no contact order and one count each of domestic assault, third-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. A report says Grassel assaulted her mother, 54 year old Melissa Grassel on July 11th.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Woman Arrested After Threatening Children With Knife

Police say a Dubuque woman is accused of threatening children with a steak knife. 33 year old Samantha Peterson was arrested Saturday around 9pm at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Police responded around 8:30pm to White Street for a report of a person waving a knife at children. Witnesses told police that Peterson was holding a steak knife in the alley facing a group of kids. A neighbor told Peterson to put the knife down and Peterson waved the knife at the children. Peterson eventually returned to her car and placed the knife in her purse. Peterson told police that some of the neighbors were threatening to come fight her. She eventually admitted to pulling out the knife.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Ends Relationship With Sister City in Russia

A special committee has decided to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with a Russian city. The Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque has agreed to suspend Dubuque’s sister city status with Pyatigorsk, Russia. The committee arrived at the decision following discussion in which members of Dubuque’s Ukrainian community shared concerns about Dubuque maintaining a relationship with Pyatigorsk as Russia continues its war against Ukraine. A release says the sister city status suspension is indefinite and will include the ending of all communication with Pyatigorsk and removing any visual or digital presence of the Russian city in Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA

