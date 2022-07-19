ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Netherlands forward Martens out of Euros with injury

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago


July 19 (Reuters) - Netherlands forward Lieke Martens has been ruled out of the rest of the women's European Championship, the country's football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the defending champions ahead of the knockout stages.

Martens, who helped the Dutch win the title in 2017, was voted the best player at the tournament and also won the UEFA women's Player of the Year award that year. She also scored twice in the 2019 World Cup where the Dutch were runners-up.

She had been injured but recovered just in time for the tournament but the Netherlands team said she suffered a foot injury during the group stage win over Switzerland.

"This is terrible news for Lieke and for us. She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament," Netherlands coach Mark Parsons said.

"It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this."

The Netherlands have not been able to play at full strength at the tournament, with their record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

They play France in the fourth quarter-final on Saturday.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
theScore

Report: Juventus beat Inter to €40M signing of Torino's Bremer

Juventus successfully hijacked Inter Milan's move for Torino defender Gleison Bremer, reaching a full agreement Tuesday to sign the highly rated Brazilian defender from their city rivals for €40 million, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. Inter reportedly couldn't finalize terms with Torino despite agreeing to a deal with...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

England v Spain: Six Manchester City Women's Players Involved As Lionesses Advance

England have continued their impressive campaign in the European Women's Championship, beating Spain 2-1 to advance to the Semi-Finals. There was a heavy Manchester City presence in the England team with five City players involved for the lionesses, while one Sky Blues player also featured for Spain. Ellen White, Lauren...
