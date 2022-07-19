ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3rd annual Community Baby Shower held in Cleveland

WKYC
WKYC
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — Dr. Marie McCausland is dedicated to helping area families get what they need. For the past few years, she has hosted a Community Baby Shower in Cleveland to provide essentials for families welcoming new babies. This is especially helpful to families that don't have the money...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Akron community remembers Jayland Walker on his 26th birthday

AKRON, Ohio — Protesters use different chants to honor what's usually a special day in someone's life. If he were alive, Jayland Walker would be 26 today. "This for us is more about unity or the greatest commandment of all, which is love, and that's what I'm hoping people can see" organizer Ariel Faith said.
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Heart Transplant Recipient, Bring Community Leaders Together for Celebrity Carwash and Fashion Show

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Social Media posts about five-year-old Clevelander Mireya pulled the heartstrings of the Women Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC). Several months ago, Mireya had a heart transplant. Had it not been for organ donations, the 5-year-old girl probably would not be alive today. Linda Kimble of MOTTEP (Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Educational Program) says, "organ donations are about saving lives. This issue is one of the most silent yet important matters to discuss. We must educate our community about the importance of organ donation and becoming an organ donor. Unfortunately, there are many myths and wrong information throughout our communities", said Kimble.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown toddler receives new heart in Cleveland

A Youngstown toddler born with a congenital heart defect received a new lease on life after undergoing a life-saving heart transplant Monday in Cleveland. According to Jude's grandmother Sharon Epps told 21 News that the Cleveland Clinic doctors said the surgery went extremely well, that the surgery began later Monday evening and was completed before 9 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry outdoor pantry to be held July 25

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will hold an outdoor pantry from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 25 at Park Synagogue Main at 3300 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Families and individuals can select fresh produce items from an assortment provided by...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Helping the homeless beat the Cleveland heat

CLEVELAND — High temperatures and stifling humidity don’t just make for a miserable day outside - they can be downright dangerous, even deadly. "There’s no reason for anyone to be out in the heat if they have no place to go," says Major Thomas Applin of the Greater Cleveland Salvation Army.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Shower#Charity#Facebook Marketplace
Morning Journal

17th annual Summer Market is July 22-23 in Lorain

The annual Summer Market returns this weekend, showcasing vendors offering vintage, handmade and homegrown goods as well as live music. In recent years, the Summer Market has exploded in popularity and become a popular summer destination, according to a news release. The event will take place at Black River Landing,...
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Akron Zoo's upcoming Tequila 'n Tigers event features margarita tastings, tiger demonstrations

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 23, 2022. The Akron Zoo announced a new event for adults to celebrate International Tiger Day. Saturday, July 30 will mark the first edition of Tequila ‘n Tigers, an event for guests 21 and older. The event will include margarita tastings, food trucks and local beer and wine options as well as a tiger training demonstration and other animal-related activities.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Charities
cleveland19.com

Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

MomsFirst program helps moms raise healthy babies

CLEVELAND — Charlesretta Wynn said she's teaching a lesson about how to process emotions around your baby. “How (are) you feeling today?” Wynn asked her client, Makia Jackson. She said she provides support during home visits for MomsFirst, an organization that’s dedicated to helping Cleveland moms deliver and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

1 killed in garage explosion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire and possible explosion that killed one person. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Patterson Ave. Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion. Crews found a garage...
AKRON, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain’s Men of Courage hosts trip to Michigan museum

A Lorain County men’s group traveled July 16 to Detroit, Mich., to tour the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History which not only provided plenty of fun, but also an excellent educational experience. “It was great. It was a really neat museum,” said Men of Courage founder...
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy