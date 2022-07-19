3rd annual Community Baby Shower held in Cleveland

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Social Media posts about five-year-old Clevelander Mireya pulled the heartstrings of the Women Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC). Several months ago, Mireya had a heart transplant. Had it not been for organ donations, the 5-year-old girl probably would not be alive today. Linda Kimble of MOTTEP (Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Educational Program) says, "organ donations are about saving lives. This issue is one of the most silent yet important matters to discuss. We must educate our community about the importance of organ donation and becoming an organ donor. Unfortunately, there are many myths and wrong information throughout our communities", said Kimble.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO