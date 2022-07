Authorities in Pennsylvania had to shoot and kill a snake that was wrapped around a Lehigh County man's neck in order to free him, they said. Cops responding to a report of a cardiac arrest found an unresponsive 28-year-old man lying on the floor of a home on the 1400 block of Church Street in Fogelsville with a snake — estimated to be at least 15 feet long — wrapped around his neck around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Upper Macungie police said.

