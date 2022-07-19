ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder charges to be dropped against bodega worker Jose Alba

By Luke Funk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - After widespread outrage, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to dismiss a murder charge against bodega worker Jose Alba, who fatally stabbed a man who assaulted him during a dispute inside the Hamilton Heights store. Alba, 51, was charged...

Antonio Montana
2d ago

About time but he shouldn’t have never been charged with that in the first place

Andre Adorno
2d ago

As well as they should be, it was self defense 100%,

