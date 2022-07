Just over a week after celebrating a national title in Indianapolis, Jermaine Burton’s name appeared in the NCAA transfer portal. And a few days later, the talented receiver was committed to the team he just beat for the sport’s top prize. Unthinkable in pervious eras, it was only a matter of time in the portal age for such a move so the Georgia to Alabama transfer wasn’t quite as stunning a move.

