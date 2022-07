A recently released study by Dwellsy, an Internet service, documented that average metro Milwaukee rents rose by 18% from 2021 to 2022. A different analysis by Rent.com shows the average rent in Appleton for a three-bedroom apartment has increased by 117%, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Neenah is up by a whopping 146%! These increases are making it harder for families to afford a place to live and leaving less money for food, clothing, transportation, healthcare, and much more.

