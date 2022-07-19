ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Don Wells releases letter to Summer Wells’ ‘kidnappers’

By Ben Gilliam
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxQ3m_0gkwdguE00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, father of missing child Summer Wells, released a letter to his daughter’s believed captors while he served jail time connected to a DUI in Hawkins County.

“To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” the letter reads. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”

Do investigators think Summer Wells was abducted? FAQ sheet answers

The letter was released July 18, and was accompanied by a video reading of the letter.

“You have also broke the hearts of her father and mother, and brothers, and in the midst of all the commotion ruined our lives,” Don wrote. “You see, the public blames us.”

The letter then references the loss of Wells’ drywalling job in January after protestors appeared outside of a work site he was employed at.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever find employment again — nobody will hire my wife and we’ve been fired from a job I’ve had for 13 years,” the letter reads. “We may end up losing everything!”

Rescue squad requests to freeze donations, surrender Summer Wells Reward Fund to court

Wells then pleads for Summer’s return.

“When you took our little girl you took our very lives,” Don wrote. “Why don’t you give our little girl back before God’s wrath descends on you. You’ve broken many hearts and more especially an innocent [5-year-old girl’s] heart.”

Don finished the letter with another plea to the believed captors, asking for Summer’s release to investigating authorities.

“God will hold you accountable for this crime unless you do something to make this right,” Don wrote. “Please do the right thing and turn our daughter over to the authorities. We’re begging you with all our hearts please do the right thing.”

Monday’s letter does not mark the first time Don Wells has penned one related to his daughter’s disappearance. On June 15, 2022 – exactly one year since Summer went missing – Don issued a statement within a jailhouse letter , describing how he misses her and feels powerless.

One-year mark encourages Summer Wells private investigator to speak out

After thousands of work hours and hundreds of leads, lead investigators told News Channel 11 that there has been little more progress in finding the girl than on June 15, 2021 — the day she disappeared.

The AMBER Alert issued for Summer Wells is still ongoing, and anyone with credible tips regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tipstoTBI@tn.gov.

The ongoing AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

  • Age: 5 years old (at the time of disappearance)
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blond
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 lb.
  • Missing from: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing since: June 15, 2021

The search for Summer Wells continues. For the latest developments, stay updated on Search for Summer tab

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

S. Hope M.- Watts
1d ago

it seems if this child had been kidnapped,there should of been a ransom note long time ago. my question is why would someone kidnap a child who's family doesn't have money to pay?????

Reply
2
Related
middlesboronews.com

Missing man returns home safely

A man who went missing last week has returned home safe and unharmed, according to police. Kyle Wiggins of Middlesboro went missing July 8 in the area of Willow street close to Binghamtown 4-way and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, and blue shorts, carrying a black skateboard and a camouflage backpack.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
993thex.com

UPDATE: Stabbing suspect in Wise County indicted by grand jury

A Big Stone Gap, Virginia man arrested earlier this year after a reported stabbing has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury. Austin Fisher, 29, is charged with one count of attempted murder based on the February incident where the female victim was stabbed several times. Police said Fisher stabbed himself during the incident and was later arrested at a Johnson City hospital.
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Sevier County widow scammed by contractor

An elderly widow in Sevier County says she's been taken advantage of by a contractor she trusted. When she hired him 9 months ago, she wrote a check for $60,000. The contractor said he needed the money in advance to buy building materials. However, the project never got off the ground.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Wells
WATE

TBI, DEA set-up at mobile command centers Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration are at the Morristown Regional Airport. Both agencies have set up mobile command centers at the airport. According to TBI, their agents are working alongside numerous other law enforcement agencies at the airport as part of...
MORRISTOWN, TN
thetrek.co

AT Hiker Found Dead in Tent Near Damascus, VA

Authorities confirmed that the body of an Appalachian Trail hiker was found on the AT in Washington County, Virginia, early Sunday morning. WCSO said deputies found the hiker, who has been identified as 55-year-old Michael Charles Lombardo of Dunnellon, Florida, dead in his tent off Mountain City Road (just south of the town of Damascus on the AT).
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

JCPD arrests lead to prison for cocaine dealers

(WJHL) — Undercover work by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) led to guilty pleas and prison sentences for two men. According to a news release from 1st District Attorney Ken Baldwin, Tamba Poindoe, 30, and Joshua Darnell Odem, 31, both pleaded guilty to multiple cocaine-related drug charges. Poindoe...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Kidnappers#Crime#Sex#Summer Wells Reward Fund
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County grand jury indicts 15 people

WISE — Fifteen people face indictments on 46 charges after Monday’s Wise County grand jury. The grand jury handed down charges ranging from unauthorized use of food stamps, various drug offenses and failure to appear in court to attempted murder, failure to register as a sex offender and breaking-and-entering.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Pedestrian hit on University Parkway remains hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man remains in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a pedestrian-related crash on University Parkway Tuesday night. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the man, identified as John Gonder, had been attempting to cross the westbound lanes of University Parkway just before 9:20 p.m. when a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan to vote on 'pay to stay' for jail inmates

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution to charge inmates $35 per day for their entire stay. At a work session last week, District Attorney General Barry Staubus and members of the county’s judiciary voiced concerns and urged commissioners not to move the proposal forward, questioning how it would be enforced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
earnthenecklace.com

Jessica Burns Leaving WCYB: Where Is the Bristol Meteorologist Going?

Bristol, Tennessee, residents turned to Jessica Burns on News 5 WCYB for all the latest weather updates and local news over the past two years. But now, the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of her career. Jessica Burns announced she is leaving the station this month, and naturally, WCYB viewers had questions. They especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going. Fortunately for her social media followers, Jessica Burns provided all the answers about her departure from WCYB.
BRISTOL, TN
Claiborne Progress

Houseboat catches fire at local marina

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has released information about an ongoing investigation into a houseboat fire. The incident occurred at the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground on Sunday. According to the TWRA, the houseboat was in the process of being refueled upon return from rental use. Those returning the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy