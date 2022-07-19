Red Sox Fans Send Messages To Derek Jeter Ahead Of ‘The Captain’ Premier

Baseball’s All-Star break marks one of the quietest weeks of the U.S. sporting calendar. MLB is off, the NBA has settled into its off-season, NFL training camps open in full swing next week. So it’s an opportune time for ESPN to debut—and endlessly promote—a documentary about one of the most consequential sports icons of the last quarter century. The Captain, a seven-part series that debuts on the network following tonight’s Home Run Derby, covers the career of New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, a player who served as the face of his sport for two decades. He was a dynamic shortstop who, by dint of his status of leading man for a team based in the media capital of the word—and that won four World Series in his first five seasons—resonated in the broader culture. Since his retirement from New York Yankees almost eight years ago, baseball’s been desperately searching for Jeter’s successor.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO